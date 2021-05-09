Volunteers Needed for Spruce Up Warrenton on N. Oregon Coast

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/05/21 at 5:26 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Warrenton, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast town of Warrenton has been getting a lot of makeovers lately – but it's still in need of more, and the organization behind it is hoping to snag some volunteers to help out. If you live, work or play in that little coastal haven, the Spruce Up Warrenton committee is looking for help, especially with the upcoming 2nd Annual Fall Festival in late October.

Regina Wilkie of the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber said there have been numerous improvements about town, such as the wooden fisherman statue, planters, banners, and fresh coats of paint.

“Those projects were made possible through the Spruce Up Warrenton committee and are reliant on many hours given by dedicated volunteers and grant funding or donations from the community,” she said.

Spruce Up Warrenton is a community-based action organization that is a part of the Oregon Main Street program, which aims at revitalization of small town downtown areas. Their mission is to develop and promote revitalization and beautification within the context of cultural and historic preservation in downtown Warrenton and the District of Hammond.

The north Oregon coast program is facilitated through committees who focus on certain goals and action areas, including:

Organization: Bring the community together to build consensus.

Event Planning and Promotion: Position downtown as a center of community activity.

Design: Work with property owners to enhance downtown's physical appearance.

This is where the public comes in: each committee needs human hands and minds to help support specific projects, including watering downtown planters, decorating for holidays, organizing and staffing events, or clean-up of litter and weeds.

Those interested in being part of the Warrenton group and looking to also make a difference can reach out to chairperson Jeanne Smith by emailing spruceupwarrenton@gmail.com or follow on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ SpruceUpWarrenton). You can be involved as much or little as you are able: come help with a one-time event or attend the monthly meetings.

This new push in the north Oregon coast burgh comes just as the area gears up for Warrenton's 2nd Annual Fall Festival, which will take place on Saturday, October 30, at Robinson Community Park. It is being organized by Spruce Up Warrenton.

Registration for vendors is now open and non-profits can assist with game booths to earn funds for their organization. Volunteers are needed to help with a variety of roles before and during the event. Vendors can sign up for a booth space at https://form.jotform.com/212280244790149. The event will adapt to COVID precautions, as needed.

For more information, find the event on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/warrentonoregonfallfestival) or email: spruceupwarrenton@gmail.com. MORE WARRENTON BELOW


