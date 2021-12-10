Spooktacular Fun on Central Oregon Coast with Lincoln City Events

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the central Oregon coast town that's collectively saying “boo!”

Lincoln City pulls out the ectoplasmic stops during Halloween season, with a wide array of fun and unique gatherings and events that are safe and socially-distanced. October brings to town the Haunted Taft walking tours, a live-action Zombie Apocalypse Archery Arcade, costume contest and a Spooky Spectacular drive-thru haunted house. All this spooky frivolity joins new and old attractions with their otherworldly sides, including the Harry Potter-themed Cheeky Caldron, Siletz Bay ghost ship, haunted Wild Flower Grill and the legend of Devils Lake.

A whole lotta happenin's take place over the month. Here's a basic schedule:

Live Action Zombie Apocalypse Archery Arcade: Lincoln City Archery (1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd., Ste. 41) will host a live action zombie apocalypse simulation starting at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18, running through Nov. 1. Players will work in teams, and zombies will outnumber players by a ratio of 2 to 1. Players purchase lives, and zombies will start at 14 yards away, trying to take them away. Skillful shots stop zombies from reaching the “kill zone” and taking a life from the players.

Haunted Taft Walking Tour: Haunted Taft takes guests on an eerie stroll through the Historic Taft District of Lincoln City (starting at Sapphire Center, 4840 SE Hwy 101). Tours begin twice a month in April every year and finish with every Saturday in October. Guests hear the spooky tales, from the mysterious Ghost Schooner of Siletz Bay to a ghostly barefooted bartender at the oldest operated bar on the Oregon Coast to legends of pirates and the exploits of pioneers.

Costume Contest at The Beach Club: On Oct. 29 and 30 between 7:30 and 11 p.m., The Beach Club (2020 NE 22nd St.) will host a costume contest with prizes. In addition, the band Vintage, renowned for its great dancing music, will perform both nights. The Beach Club will charge a $10 cover.

Spooky Spectacular Drive-Through Haunted House: Guests this year are welcome to participate in a drive-through trick-or-treat experience on Halloween at the Lincoln City Outlets Parking Garage (1500 SE East Devils Lake Rd.), taking place Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. A special sensory sensitive experience will be offered from 3 p.m. through 4 p.m. All pranks and animations will go into gear at 4 p.m., including scary animatronics, smoke machines, music and spooky interactive characters.



Cheeky Cauldron, courtesy photo

Harry Potter-themed Cheeky Cauldron (1640 NE Hwy 101): The Cheeky Cauldron is a Harry Potter-themed retail shop that offers magical sorting ceremonies plus oracle and teal leaf readings. To celebrate Halloween, the Cheeky Cauldron will host a costume contest the entire month of October. Costume photos are posted for their followers to rate, with a winner announced on Oct. 31. Additionally, anyone who comes into the shop wearing a Harry Potter-themed costume now through the end of October will receive a discount on any purchases. The Cheeky Cauldron will also host a Hallows High Tea on Oct. 30 and 31, in addition to in-person potions classes and both in-person and online tarot readings. More information at cheekycauldron.com.

Lincoln City's Haunted Attractions

Siletz Bay Ghost Ship: One hundred and fifty years ago, a ship drifted into the Siletz Bay at the south end of Lincoln City, and legend holds that - while the ship was fully stocked with supplies - there was not a soul aboard. Until the early 2000s, the ribs of this schooner could be seen peeking through the mudflats of the Siletz Bay, before being completely swallowed by the earth. To this day, the Ghost Schooner is occasionally spotted sailing into the bay before vanishing into thin air.

Legend of Devils Lake: It's said something tentacled and mysterious lurks in the greenish depths of Devils Lake. Local Native American oral legend speaks of a “bad spirit,” an octopus-like creature that dwells within the lake.

Breakfast with Matilda: The Wild Flower Grill (4250 NE Hwy 101) has a resident benevolent spirit named Matilda, who enjoys opening and closing cabinets. On one occasion, she rattled a locked doorknob of an employee restroom and then pushed the door open without unlocking it—but no one was there. One witness claims to have seen Matilda stroll past him in the restaurant and disappear on the balcony.

Lincoln City Glass Center: Home to multiple hauntings, from the building's varied past, guests at the Lincoln City Glass Center (4821 SW Hwy 101) may see a 1940's milk truck, which appears on misty nights, the portrait of Baby G, which was found in the building and now mysteriously moves itself about, and visitations from the memorial glass art created using the ashes of the departed.

Snug Harbor: The oldest continually operated tavern on the Oregon Coast, Snug Harbor (5001 SW Hwy 101) is home to ghosts of rowdy loggers and fishermen who make themselves known after closing, served by the famous barefoot bartender.

Haunted North Lincoln Historical Museum: Perhaps the spirits of Lincoln City feel comfort surrounded by its history, as more than one has been sensed at the North Lincoln Historical Museum (4907 SW Hwy 101). The former museum curator claimed to hear “human” noises wandering the exhibits while working alone late at night. Psychics say that a group will meet around the conference room table on the second floor - maybe harkening to the days when the building served as a meeting space for City Council.

For more information, visit: explorelincolncity.com.

