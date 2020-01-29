S. Oregon Coast Surf Advisory Thursday; More Possible This Week

Published 01/29/2020 at 12:10 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A large helping of big wave action is coming to the Oregon coast over the next few days, with the southern coast under a high surf advisory on Thursday and possibly more dangerous conditions coming over the weekend. If nothing else, there will be some large breakers hitting rocky stretches of the entire coastline, putting on a decent show from Warrenton down to Brookings.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the high surf advisory for Reedsport southward, in effect from 4 a.m. on Thursday until noon that day. This covers the towns of Bandon, Coos Bay, Port Orford, Gold Beach, Brookings and everything in between.

The NWS said there is an increased chance of sneaker waves in the morning, with waves as large as 23 feet onshore. Beach erosion is possible, logs could roll onto beachgoers, and exposed infrastructure could be damaged.

“Stay away from the surf zone and off of jetties,” the NWS said. “Area beaches may become hazardous due to dangerous surf conditions.”

A long period swell of 16 seconds is the driving force, along with offshore swells of 16 feet. Friday through Sunday on the south coast will continue to see sizable waves at times, with offshore combined seas into the teens.

On the northern half of the Oregon coast – including Lincoln City, Manzanita and Seaside - combined seas of 15 are expected on Wednesday and lessening on Thursday, but the timing between waves could become a threat. Offshore waves stay rather high through the week and weekend up north and south.

This could be bring more dangers, the NWS said.

“Seas will hold steady in the 12-15 ft range through Wednesday and then may reach 14-17 ft Wednesday evening through Wednesday night,” the NWS said. “Seas settle back into the 11 to 13 ft range late Thursday, but build into the mid-teens Saturday. There is concern for sneaker waves Thursday with wave heights 13-15 ft and relatively long periods of 15-17 seconds. The weekend also poses potential sneaker wave concern, although shorter periods of 12-13 seconds are expected. The predominant swell direction will be 240-270 degrees through Saturday. Models then show a 13-15 ft northwest swell becoming the dominant train Saturday night through Sunday.”

