Heavy Wave Action for Oregon Saturday: S. Coast Up to 25 Ft., Hazard Advisory

Published 11/03/20 at 4:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Winchester Bay, Oregon) – The first really active storm of the winter / fall season is about to hit, and it’s bringing a high surf advisory to the southern Oregon coast for Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Medford issued the advisory Tuesday, saying breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet are likely along the beaches from Florence down through Coos Bay, Bandon and into Brookings.

Meanwhile, the northern half of the Oregon coast (including Seaside, Manzanita, Pacific City, Newport and Yachats) won’t be getting any advisory as of yet, but some sizable wave action is expected and this should create some decent storm-watching at rocky areas. Spots like Depoe Bay, Yachats, Pacific City or areas just of Cannon Beach could be vastly entertaining, while Shore Acres on the southern coast should wind up quite a show.

However, it’s the southern coast that will be dangerous.

“Large breaking waves will create hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone, and could inundate beaches and low lying shorelines,” the NWS said. “Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged. A very high with moderate to long period swell may move into the region starting Thursday afternoon/evening.”





The high surf advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. on Saturday, making both days potentially hazardous. Stay clear of smaller beaches with no quick exit, such as those around Bandon, Harris Beach, or the Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor that have cliff walls instead of dunes that lead to higher ground.

“The current Wavewatch suggests that it will peak Friday morning at 19 to 22 feet and 14 seconds,” the NWS said. “This could create large breakers around 24 feet and hazardous bar conditions.”

On the northern half of the coast, conditions won’t be far behind so caution should be urged on smaller beaches such as Gleneden Beach, Oceanside, Hug Point, etc. The NWS office in Portland said seas on the northern and central coast will be around 15 feet or more offshore for Friday, but there is not yet a prediction for the period swells (the time between swells, which helps dictate how large waves will be when they hit the shoreline).

The farther south you go the higher the seas on Friday and Saturday, which may make Yachats the most spectacular place on the central coast to watch waves, but also the most dangerous.

Seas gradually drop over Saturday evening, and along both halves of the coastline Sunday is expected to be sunny and calm, making for great beachcombing conditions after the storms. See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

