South Oregon Coast Town Offers Big Hotel Discounts for Its Winter Wildness

Published 12/09/21 at 4:52 PM PST

(Charleston, Oregon) - Winter in this part of the southern Oregon coast leaves big impressions – sometimes impressions that are 200 feet high. It's a wild one around the Coos Bay / North Bend / Charleston area, where generally nature rules the winter and already unpopulated beach are downright deserted, leaving you to soak it all in with the kind of joyous, contemplative solitude that would make Thoreau a tad envious. (Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast / Steven Michael Photography)

In that spirit, the area's tourism agency, Oregon's Adventure Coast, is partnering with various lodgings in all three towns to offer 25 percent off if you stay two nights. As the agency puts it, you'll want to stay two nights: there's a lot to do and take in.

To see the full discount information, go to the 25 percent off page at Oregon's Adventure Coast. With already-low winter rates going on, this price structure will create some remarkable deals.

In just about all cases, you'll want to call that property and tell them the code “Holiday 25 Special” when asking for the 25 percent discount.

Among those offering the discounts (check their lodging page for any additional hotels and additional links):

Best Western Holiday Hotel. 411 N. Bayshore Drive. Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-269-5111. 800-228-8655

Edgewater Inn. 275 E. Johnson Avenue. Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-0423. 800-233-0423.

Mill Casino / Hotel & RV Park. 3201 Tremont Avenue. North Bend, Oregon. 541-756-8800. 800-953-4800.

Motel 6. 1445 N. Bayshore Drive. Coos Bay, Oregon. 541-267-7171. 800-466-8356.

This was just a sampling – there are more lodgings offering the discounts at the Coos Bay / Charleston / North Bend site. The deals are good through December 31, 2021.

For lodging specials on the north Oregon coast, see the Oregon coast lodging specials page.



Probably the largest attraction in the Coos Bay area in winter is its storm and wave watching. Shore Acres is the number one spot for this on the entire Oregon coast, where monster waves get created out of the rather special set of geologic circumstances just beneath those tilted cliffs. The big attraction: it doesn't necessarily take stormy waves to manufacture these watery behemoths, which can tower more than 200 feet high.

Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

Among the other natural highlights of this part of the southern Oregon coast are the expansive Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and the Cape Arago Highway with its unique wildlife finds. At the dunes – and at Bastendorff Beach – dune buggies rule the day, and you can bring out your inner Mad Max with extreme prejudice. Farther down the highway, Simpson Reef and Shell Island allow you glimpses of rollicking wildlife in all kinds of weather, watching seals and sea lions from a safe distance but close enough where you can hear them grumble and bark.

Or around Sunset Bay, find the ancient ghost forest stumps that hint at the area's past thousands of years ago, which only come out in winter's lower sand levels.

