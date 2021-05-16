Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

South Oregon Coast Shipwrecks At A Glance: There Are Hundreds

Published 05/16/21 at 5:25 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

South Oregon Coast Shipwrecks At A Glance: There Are Hundreds

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – If you dig further into Oregon coast shipwreck history you start to notice something unnerving: there’s an overwhelming number of them. There are far more than you’re ready to think about, and not just in terms of the human losses but especially the sheer magnitude of the work involved. (Above: wreck of the Olson, Coos Bay, courtesy Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Case in point: James Gibbs’ book Shipwrecks of the Pacific Coast is widely regarded as the go-to book on shipwrecks around here. But it barely touches the surface when it comes to the south coast. It features some 15 shipwrecks in that region, but one major count back in 1974 by the Coos Bay World newspaper had upwards of 115. That’s only the ships completely lost to sea and not counting the wrecks that were reclaimed in some way. You’re looking at nearly 300 ships in that category – for the southern coast alone.

North Bend historian Victor C. West and an earlier historian, Robert Rittenhouse, had documented all this by that time, looking at the California border up through to Florence.

The first documented shipwreck along the entire Oregon coast was the Sea Otter in 1808, crashing at what later became Reedsport. The first in the Coos Bay area was the Captain Lincoln in 1852, which was hit by a storm and carried past its destination of Port Orford until it reached the north spit around Horsfall Beach. It actually crossed two years in doing so: it set out from San Francisco in late 1851 and wrecked on January 2. Oregon Coast's First Documented Shipwreck? Sea Otter in 1808 at Reedsport

Both these wrecks had the men camping out near where they made landfall, actually becoming the first settlements of Americans / Europeans in those spots, even if they were shortlived.

The Chansey followed in 1854 around Coos Bay, the Quadratus in 1856 and the Jackson, New World and the Cyclops over the next two years.

In 1883, the Tacoma made an especially big impression when it wrecked near Winchester Bay. The steamer hit the rocks hard – all due to a faulty compass. With one lifeboat taken by the angry surf, a second was eventually launched into the heavy breakers with the captain and a few men in an effort to get help. A small band of ships tried but failed to get hold of the Tacoma, and officials gave up. The public outcry was enormous back on land at Gardiner, and the captain wound up going back himself for another try to rescue more men from the slowly-disintegrating metal vessel.

Captain Kortz only managed to rescue two more. However, one group of locals not part of any lifesaving crew went rogue and attempted rescue themselves, and to the cheers of many watching they succeeded in snagging just about all crew members. They made trip after trip aboard an oar-driven boat, and as the last group made it in, a set of enormous waves knocked the boat skyward, launching all into the water. A few of them did not make it.

Off Port Orford, the brig T.W. Lucas lost control and started leaking in October of 1894. Launching distress flares, another ship managed to rescue the crew, and the ship went down slowly somewhere off the coastline.

Near Gold Beach in 1920, the Joan de Arc smashed into pieces. Parts of it reportedly made it into some building constructs. The Mary Hume from the '70s is still visible in town.


Czarina: courtesy Coos History Museum

One of the worst of the bunch was the Czarina in the early 20th century, off Coos Bay, where men clung desperately to a mast in miserable conditions, one by one dropping off into the sea. A local man watched his son die from shore. Coos Bay's Czarina Shipwreck a Heart-wrenching Oregon Coast Tale

The J.A. Chanslor in 1919 saw some of the worst loss of life. Wrecking off Cape Blanco, some 38 people died.

One of the luckiest shipwrecks was the passenger liner Congress, which caught fire near Coos Bay in 1916. A bar dredge enabled all of the 264 people to walk off the ship safely.

In 1944, the George L. Olson went down around Coos Bay, and the wreck on the beach disappeared beneath the sands and from the public imagination. In the early 2000s, it re-emerged suddenly, and it took historians awhile to figure out what it was. Coos Bay's Mystery Shipwreck of 2008, Forgotten S. Oregon Coast History 

The ‘90s, of course, saw the extremely high-profile wreck of the New Carissa at Coos Bay. It was the first major shipwreck in Oregon covered by news helicopters and live feeds from vans near the beach, enabling the public to see the wild action of officials trying to blow the ship in two and failing for a time. Then, the public got to watch half of it drift away and the attention turned to Waldport where that chunk crash-landed.

All this is simply a sampling: look for more on these in the future at Oregon Coast Beach Connection. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





SS Camden: Unknown History: Two Ships That Were Torpedoed by Japanese Off South Oregon Coast 


George Olson in the early 2000s, courtesy Steven Grieff / Coos History Museum

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Curiosities of Manzanita: What You Haven't Seen on N. Oregon Coast
Chunks of it and nearby Cape Falcon that are chock full of striking finds. Travel tips
Baby Seals Popping Up Around Washington / Oregon Coast - Caution Advised
Time again for Oregon officials to issue the warning; where to watch them safely on the south coast
South Oregon Coast Shipwrecks At A Glance: There Are Hundreds
115 shipwrecks from Florence to Cali were never salvageable; almost 300 wrecks were. History, Reedsport, Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach
Three Planets in Skies in May Above Pacific Northwest | Oregon, Washington Coast
Mars, Venus and Mercury on the south coast to B.C.; Weather
Murder and Explosions Aboard Depoe Bay Fishing Boats | Oregon Coast History
A rageful murder of a boat captain and a boat that exploded, in the '30s. Newport, Lincoln City, Yachats
Rollicking Highlights of Three Capes Route on Oregon Coast: Attractions, Oddi...
Seasonal secrets of the Tillamook Coast hotspot, Nehalem Bay
Long, Dark Year of Razor Clam Closures Likely - Status of Washington, Oregon ...
Closures due to biotoxins likely to stay through at least Oct on Clatsop Beach. Sciences
Aquarium Asks Help Spotting Distressed Porpoise on N. Oregon Coast
It may be ill and thus disoriented, but it's also possible the creature has made it safely back into the wild. Seaside

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 