SOLVE Cleanup Returns to Oregon Coast, Inland Under New Name

(Portland, Oregon) – Even though COVID-19 continues its grip on the nation, the Oregon coast still needs a good cleaning. In fact, the rest of the state needs it as well.

In that spirit – and the spirit of Earth Day – SOLVE is putting back together a more socially-distanced version of what is now called the Oregon Spring Cleanup, this time held on April 17. Normally, it coincides with spring break in Oregon, and last year it had to be canceled due to emergency pandemic measures. Now, the chance to lend a hand on the Oregon coast as well as inland areas has returned, and registration for SOLVE’s event is open – presented by Portland General Electric this year. See https://www.solveoregon.org/spring-cleanup

“Thousands of Oregonians are expected to celebrate the 51st anniversary of Earth Day by signing up to volunteer on April 17,” SOLVE said in a press release. “The Oregon Spring Cleanup event has over 70 participating volunteer projects, ranging from beach cleanups and inland cleanups, to restoration projects and native tree and shrub plantings.”

Big projects happen on the coastline from Astoria down to Bandon, from Medford to Portland and over to Pendleton. Volunteers from all over the state participate in these – even some from Washington and California in some cases. SOLVE works year-round to create cleaner communities and a healthier environment by partnering with smaller cleanup groups as well..

This year, the Oregon coast will be of special interest, as last summer’s overload of tourists dirtied the beaches in vast new ways, and this winter’s extreme tidal action has left plenty of debris as well. Micro plastics are of serious concern, as these easily make it back into the Pacific ocean and cause marine species great harm in some cases by eating the little pieces.

The majority of projects take place on April 17, but others happen just before and after – from April 10 through April 24.

SOLVE is putting out its official call for volunteers. Those interested should see solveoregon.org for a full list of projects happening as part of this statewide event.

This year is the first time around for the newly-named Oregon Spring Cleanup, which is a fusion of the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup (which started in 1986) and the SOLVE IT for Earth Day (started 1990). Together, both events have drawn in more than 250,000 volunteers and helped remove over 17 million pounds of litter and debris from the state’s forests, urban areas, and natural landscapes – and of course the entire Oregon coast.

“These results were only made possible by the Oregonians who were willing to come together at SOLVE supported projects and put in the work,” SOLVE said.

When signing up, volunteers must agree to the organization’s pandemic safety guidelines, listed on its website.

SOLVE said it is always looking for new areas that need attention, either for a litter cleanup or to attack invasive plant species. Email your project idea to info@solveoregon.org.

Along with Portland General Electric, other event sponsors include: AAA Oregon/Idaho, Metro, Clean Water Services, The Standard, Fred Meyer, Facebook, Holman Enterprises, Washington County, Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department, OnPoint Credit Union, K103FM, and KOIN.

