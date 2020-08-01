Snow Possibilities for Portland, Oregon-Washington Coasts; High Wind Watch North

Published 01/08/2020 at 9:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – The weather rumor mongers may have it right this time: there is a chance of snow in lowland Oregon and Washington, including Portland, the valley, and the northern Oregon coast. The passes to the beaches will certainly be getting at least a dusting, and the Cascades in Washington and Oregon will be the center of some rather severe conditions over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the northern Washington coast will be under a high wind watch and much of the entire Pacific Northwest coastlines will be getting hit with massive waves and tidal surges, with waves as high as 30 feet high coming onshore. Some mountain areas like Mt. Hood could be getting as much as a foot or two of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Seattle have issued a variety of weather statements, watches, advisories and warnings.

While the southern Oregon coast is not set to get any snow, the NWS said it’s a possibility next week on the beaches from Florence northward, up as far as Raymond, Washington.

“A pair of strong cold fronts will move across the Pacific Northwest through the weekend, and the pattern will turn significantly colder next week,” the NWS said. “These cold fronts will likely bring heavy snow to the Cascades. Snow levels are expected to remain well above the valley floors through Sunday. The colder air is expected to move into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to bring snow levels down to the valley floor. An increasing number of forecast models are suggesting additional disturbances from the Gulf of Alaska which would spread moisture into that colder air.

“This will raise the chance for snow down to the lowest elevations next week.”

There is still a lot of uncertainty about snow at sea level or on the valley floor, but the NWS said now is a good time get prepared in case of a snow event. There could be significant snow, the agency said.

Whatever is happening inland or on the beaches, the NWS is definitely including snow in its forecast for the Oregon Coast Range and southern coast range of Washington.

Starting Thursday it’s predicting some snow before 10 a.m. and partly sunny, then some snow overnight. The snow level lowers to 2200 feet briefly on Saturday, then goes up and down quite a bit over the next few days. Thus, the NWS is predicting a mix of snow and rain periodically, and as much as a half an inch of accumulation on Friday. Chances of snow remain through Tuesday in the current forecast models.

For the north and central Washington coast, a high wind watch is in effect from early Friday through the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Tree limbs and power lines may fall victim to the winds.

