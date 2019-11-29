Snow, Freezing Rain for Oregon Coast Range, Portland, Salem; Freeze Warning South Coast

Published 11/29/2019 at 7:25 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – Most of Oregon will be getting some kind of snow event or another over the next day or two, and while that includes the southern Oregon coast and the Coast Range, the north Oregon coast and the Washington coast will simply be getting extremely chilly temperatures.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Medford and Portland have put out special statements and advisories, including a freeze warning for the southern coast and cautioning of snow and ice coming to Portland, Vancouver, the Columbia Gorge, the I-5 corridor and the Coast Range.

“Snow accumulations should be limited across the lowest valleys and should remain under an inch,” the NWS said. “One to three inches of snow will be possible in the north Coast Range valleys. Icing amounts will also be light, generally ranging from a light glaze to under a tenth of an inch.”

Light snow or a mix of rain and snow should kick in as early as 7 p.m. to 10 p.m in the central Willamette Valley region, and then later farther north – such as Portland. Chances for freezing rain are greater in the western Columbia River Gorge and east Portland, as well as the sheltered areas along the eastern slops of the Coast Range, such as Yamhill County, western Washington County and Benton County.

“Expect precipitation to diminish Sunday morning across the region and temperatures to slowly warm across the entire region on Sunday.

More severe conditions are in store for the southern Oregon coast with a freeze warning in effect overnight until late Saturday morning. This includes Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport, Bandon, Port Orford, Coquille, Brookings, Harbor, and Gold Beach.

Temps will get as low as 29 degrees. The NWS said these frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. The NWS said you should take steps to protect plants and pipes.

Along the Washington coast and the northern half of Oregon's coast, overnight low temps are around 35 degrees, higher than in much of Oregon.

The NWS said that along the Coast Range hills, cold air will have a tougher time to retreat.

“These areas stand a better chance of seeing a slower arrival of warmer air aloft and may see a couple inches of snow, particularly above 500-1000 feet,” the NWS said.

The larger metro regions up north will see less impact, but travel through the Oregon Coast Range may be somewhat problematic at times. Snow is already on those passes now and will likely get additional snow on Saturday. However, snow levels rise to over 1400 feet after midnight and little to no new snow is expected after that point. The rest of the weekend shows rain for the passes to and from the beaches.

“Closer to where more people live in Vancouver, Portland and Beaverton, the reasonable worst case scenario is that these locations will see upwards of an inch of snow,” the NWS said. “However, more realistically, most locations will likely see a dusting or less before precipitation transitions to a mix of rain and freezing rain. Freezing rain accumulations should generally remain under a tenth of an inch, but cannot rule out slightly higher amounts across the western Columbia River Gorge, east Portland metro and the top of the West Hills where below freezing temperatures are most likely to coincide with the liquid precipitation.”

