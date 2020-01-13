Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Some Snow, Winter Advisories for Portland, S. Washington, Oregon Coast Range

Published 01/13/2020 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – With the big wave storms over on the Oregon coast the region turns its attention to the S word: snow. Some snow is predicted in the Oregon Coast Range over the next day or so, and the Portland area and the coastal passes are under a winter weather advisory through the wee hours of Tuesday. Some higher amounts of snow are expected in the passes and in the valley later in the week.

Just about everywhere in the state is under a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). The higher elevations of some parts of the Oregon Coast Range are already seeing about an inch of accumulation on the roads and motorists are having to take it slowly.

Throughout the week, some snow will be dusting or gathering on the Oregon Coast Range passes, mixed with rain occasionally, especially in the higher elevations. This includes inland highways to the south Oregon coast and to the southern Washington coast.

In general, snow accumulation up to one inch is possible on Tuesday, rising to one to three inches on Wednesday and Thursday as snow levels periodically drop from 1000 feet to 500 feet. Wednesday night will bring a mix of rain and snow and a chance of accumulation. Snow levels drop to 500 feet on Thursday and snow could arrive on the coast range passes to the tune of one to three inches, but it then raises a bit that night and brings more rain than snow.

Snow levels like this also bring a decent chance of snow in the Portland Metro area, southern Washington and the valley, the NWS said. Officials are urging commuters to be prepared.

The region begins to warm just before the weekend. No snow is expected on the beaches of Washington or Oregon.

Somewhat larger waves begin to return to the Oregon coast during the weekdays, although nothing like what the area saw over the weekend. Offshore combined seas of around 16 to 20 feet happen midweek with somewhat long period swells, bringing more dramatic displays to rocky ledge areas like Yachats or Depoe Bay. Some caution should be exercised on the sandy beaches, especially smaller ones like those at Gleneden Beach or Oceanside.

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather
