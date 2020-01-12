S. Oregon Coast Sneaker Wave Hazards; Coast Range Air Stagnation

Published 12/01/20 at 4:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – The southern Oregon coast will have an increased threat of sneaker waves on Wednesday and Thursday, while the Oregon Coast Range and other parts of inland Oregon will be experiencing air stagnation issues all the way through Saturday. Both the Washington coast and Oregon coast look to be very sunny through next Monday, albeit chilly, leaving the beaches of both states your primary means of getting away from poor air quality inland.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Medford issued the special weather statement for the southern coast, saying there's a high risk for sneaker waves from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Even during calm conditions sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea,” the NWS said. “Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters.”

Surf issues on the beaches of Gold Beach, Bandon, Coos Bay or Winchester Bay are the result of a long period swell – the space between waves – along with steep waves.

Large waves onshore may won't be an issue on the northern half of the coastline nor the Washington coast.

Surf issues calm down Thursday afternoon along the entire Oregon coast, and both the Washington and Oregon beaches will see sunny to mostly sunny conditions from Tuesday through Monday. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the southern half and getting a little colder the farther you head into Washington.

This leaves the south coast open to some great beachcombing conditions after the large surf has gone.

There is an air stagnation advisory in effect from Tuesday morning all the way through Saturday morning, for all of the coast range of the state, from western inland sections to the foothills of the Cascades, and down the entirety of the I-5 corridor.

The NWS said this could cause issues for those with respiratory problems.

“Very light winds coupled with a strong temperature inversion will contribute to little air movement across the area,” the NWS said. “Because of these conditions, some pollutant levels could increase through Saturday.”

There are no air stagnation issues for Washington state.

Bandon - courtesy Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department



Cape Arago, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast







