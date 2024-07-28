Small Trail on South Oregon Coast Near Florence Temporarily Closed Due to Endangered Bird

Published 7/28/24 at 6:55 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Florence, Oregon) – One more stretch of trail has been added to the off-limits areas of the south Oregon coast because of a federally-protected bird nesting there - this time a bit of a surprise. It's not an area that usually comes under these yearly restrictions. (Photo SNF)

Siuslaw National Forest (SNF) has temporarily closed the Waxmyrtle Beach Access Trail near Dunes City after park managers discovered the endangered snowy plovers breeding in the dunes.

“Ground-nesting snowy plovers have taken up residence near the Waxmyrtle Beach Access Trail,” SNF said. “In order to minimize disturbance during their sensitive nesting period, the trail is temporarily closed to all recreation.”

The trail is in the middle of other areas that have already seen restrictions for the season due to the snowy plover nests. There are various rules or closures that happen every year because of the bird, starting in March and ending on September 15, only limiting a few activities.

“Please respect the barrier,” SNF said. “It is temporary and it is in place to prevent the accidental death of a federally protected species. Beach access is still available from the Siltcoos parking area to the north or the Carter Lake Dune Trail to the south.”





It is only about 2,000 feet worth of a trail that is closed.

Restrictions are in place for a handful of places on the Oregon coast where the fragile snowy plover population is nesting, most of them in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation and the majority in places infrequently visited, even remote. Some areas will require you to walk on hard-packed, wet sand and keep dogs out of the area. Other restricted activities include driving vehicles, bike riding, camping, flying kites or drones, and burning wood.

A tiny number of these restricted spots on the north coast include Clatsop Spit, Nehalem Spit, Bayocean Spit, Netarts Spit and South Sand Lake Spit near Pacific City. There are also nesting locales along the North Jetty of the Umpqua River near Reedsport, and the Coos Bay North Spit. Farther south, restrictions are in place at Bandon, the New River area, Elk River and Euchre River in Curry County.

More information on the snowy plover, including detailed maps of nesting sites, can be found on the Oregon State Parks website (oregon.gov/plovers) and on the Siuslaw National Forest website (https://t.ly/AKPAN). Visitors to the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area can review Off-highway Vehicle (OHV) maps.

- South Coast Hotels - Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted