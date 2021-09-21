Coos Bay's Shore Acres Lights Canceled, Other Oregon Coast Event Dropouts

Published 09/21/21 at 9:56 PM PDT

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – One of the biggest Christmas light displays in all of the Pacific Northwest is down for the count this December. The Holiday Lights at Shore Acres was scheduled to return at the end of the year, but Tuesday organizers announced its cancellation. (Photo courtesy Oregon State Parks)

“With deep disappointment and regret, Friends of Shore Acres, Inc. and the Sunset Management Unit of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announce that the 34th Holiday Lights at Shore Acres 2021 is canceled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Pandemic and its potential risk to the health and safety of volunteers, visitors, and park staff,” said the Friends of Shore Acres.

The holiday affair brings in tens of thousands to the southern Oregon coast each year.

“Our traditional 50-60 thousand visitors represent local, state, national and international communities, increasing the potential for spreading COVID-19 among our most vulnerable populations, many of whom volunteer and host this event,” the group said.

Holiday Lights at Shore Acres was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but announced earlier this summer the 2021 event would be on after vaccinations began to make a difference in the state.

In August, after new mask mandates went into place and COVID infection numbers soared, the Coos Bay area began to quickly dismantle its large event lineup for the year, including a Fall Fun Festival, Charleston Salmon Run marathon and Octoberfish. The September Monthly Wine Walk was canceled, although there is no word yet on October's installment or future versions.

Coos Bay is still holding its Mahaffy Ranch Harvest Festival from September 24 through October 31, and its downtown farmer's market. (See other Coos Bay events / updates)

Elsewhere around the Oregon coast, other large scale events have been shuttered again, including the Yachats Celtic Music Festival normally held in November. Many Halloween and holiday celebrations around other Oregon coast towns are gone, such as holiday bazaars, singing Christmas tree celebrations and other festivals or galas.

Some larger festivals in the Cannon Beach area are sticking around, including Stormy Weather Festival in November, and the Lincoln City Cultural Center is still holding some live music events, among others. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

