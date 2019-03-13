Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Video: Two Tales of Oregon Coast Shipwrecks, from Warrenton and Depoe Bay

Published 03/13/2019 at 4:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – A pair of small history lessons from the Oregon coast, via this recent video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

In 1910, the steamer J. Marhoffer wrecked in a central Oregon coast spot that was then called Briggs Landing.

This was one fiery, dramatic wreck. With no one aboard to steer it, it circled wildly on its own – still on fire – before it crashed here. Its rusted bones eventually worn away or salvaged in pieces, all that remains is a boiler. The original boiler that started the fire, actually.

Now, this place is called Boiler Bay. You’ll find it just north of Depoe Bay.

In late October 1906, the barque Peter Iredale ran aground near Warrenton, on the north Oregon coast.

All of the 27 aboard – including one stowaway – made it safely to land. In fact, as they waited for help on the beach, the crew drank a toast to the grounded vessel with some whiskey the captain had managed to grab.

Video: Two Tales of Oregon Coast Shipwrecks, from Warrenton and Depoe Bay


Later in the century, during World War II, it narrowly missed being shelled by a Japanese submarine (which blew a few holes in the sand at Fort Stevens one night). As guards patrolled the shorelines of the Oregon coast, the military actually used the shipwreck to hold barbed wire for a time.

You can find the full story on the Depoe Bay shipwreck at the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel books: https://www.beachconnection.net/news/where_find_ultimate_books.php, along with other unique tidbits of local history such as the "little flying men" of Devil's Puchbowl, the myth of the fire-fighting wooly mammoth, and more. It also contains deep details of every beach access in that area.

Story on Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay, J. Marhoffer

See full story on the Wreck of the Peter Iredale and Its History.

Coastal Spotlight


