Beached Sailboat on N. Oregon Coast: Two Bodies Found

Published 10/05/21 at 12:56 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Crews from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and the US Coast Guard responded to Rockaway Beach Sunday, after a sailboat was found stranded in the sand near Nedonna Beach, at the north end of town. (Photos by TCSO Marine Deputy Kelly Awe)

Two bodies were eventually found. North Oregon coast authorities say it was a married couple: their names are not being released as of yet.

Also responding to the scene were Rockaway Fire-Rescue, Garibaldi Fire-Rescue, Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance.

Numerous calls began coming in about 6:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a sailboat getting tossed around the surf near Rockaway Beach. A Coast Guard helicopter was sent and found the ship wrecked in the sand by the time it arrived.

Tillamook County Sheriffs arrived on the scene at 8:20 p.m., and fire personnel soon located a female lying on the beach, near a dinghy She was not breathing. Rescuers attempted CPR but she could not be resuscitated.





Rescuers also located the male lying underneath the boat – he was deceased as well.

Meanwhile, US Coast Guard crews continued searching the nearby waters of the north Oregon coast town but found no one else. The married couple is believed to be the only people onboard.

“Thanks to the efforts of Tillamook 911 Dispatchers, the victims were identified and immediate family has been notified. This investigation continues,” the sheriff's office said.

According to the US Coast Guard, the 42-foot sailing vessel was called the Bagheera, and had left from an undisclosed location to sail to California. It was registered out of Astoria. MORE PHOTOS BELOW





