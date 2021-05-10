Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Beached Sailboat on N. Oregon Coast: Two Bodies Found

Published 10/05/21 at 12:56 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Bodies Found Next to Beached Ship on N. Oregon Coast

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Crews from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) and the US Coast Guard responded to Rockaway Beach Sunday, after a sailboat was found stranded in the sand near Nedonna Beach, at the north end of town. (Photos by TCSO Marine Deputy Kelly Awe)

Two bodies were eventually found. North Oregon coast authorities say it was a married couple: their names are not being released as of yet.

Also responding to the scene were Rockaway Fire-Rescue, Garibaldi Fire-Rescue, Nehalem Bay Fire-Rescue and Tillamook Ambulance.

Numerous calls began coming in about 6:50 p.m. Sunday regarding a sailboat getting tossed around the surf near Rockaway Beach. A Coast Guard helicopter was sent and found the ship wrecked in the sand by the time it arrived.

Tillamook County Sheriffs arrived on the scene at 8:20 p.m., and fire personnel soon located a female lying on the beach, near a dinghy She was not breathing. Rescuers attempted CPR but she could not be resuscitated.


Rescuers also located the male lying underneath the boat – he was deceased as well.

Meanwhile, US Coast Guard crews continued searching the nearby waters of the north Oregon coast town but found no one else. The married couple is believed to be the only people onboard.

“Thanks to the efforts of Tillamook 911 Dispatchers, the victims were identified and immediate family has been notified. This investigation continues,” the sheriff's office said.

According to the US Coast Guard, the 42-foot sailing vessel was called the Bagheera, and had left from an undisclosed location to sail to California. It was registered out of Astoria. MORE PHOTOS BELOW


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






MORE ON NEDONNA BEACH:

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Winter Weather Forecast Conference Gives Look Into Oregon Coast This Season
29th annual "Winter Weather Forecast Conference" online on Saturday, October 23. South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Seaside events
Softer Grains of Newport Hide Historic and Science Mysteries of Oregon Coast
Wandering this iconic tract makes for discoveries, hosting oddities. Travel tips, kids
Beached Sailboat on N. Oregon Coast: Two Bodies Found
A sailboat was found stranded in the sand near Nedonna Beach. Weather, history
Changing Oceans Talk; Help Needed for Marine Debris Survey on Oregon Coast
More ways of learning about the beaches and helping them out appear on Oct 13. Marine sciences. South coast events, Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Seaside events
Sneaker Waves More Common on Oregon / Washington Coast Than Rest of U.S.
Sneaker waves occur more often here than most U.S. places, but there's a twist. Marine sciences
From Dramatic Cliffs to Soft Sands in Seconds Along One Oregon Coast Chunk
Between Yachats and Florence, some 20 miles or so, it's one of the more impressive stretches.
Encountering 'Magic Rocks Beaches' on Oregon Coast: Science of Why
A rather loud clacking, clicking noise comes from the rocks. Sciences
Online Talk Looks at Future of Oregon Coast, Examines Dramatic Past Events
Kim McCoy will talk on 'The Future of the Shore' on October 6. Florence events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Seaside events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted