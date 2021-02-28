Serene and Surreal at Yachats, Where Oregon Coast Drama A Constant | Video

Published 02/28/21 at 6:40 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) - About halfway between Florence and Newport, this tiny town features boasts views in endless abundance. This decidedly rugged, even jagged part of the central Oregon coast features beaches that are primarily rocky slabs and shelves, surreal and pointy in many spots, with crevices and blowholes, all interspersed with tiny spots of sandy beaches comprised of rather large, coarse grains.

It's different here. And there’s a lot crammed into one small area.

In back of "downtown" lies the largest, main beach access. Yachats State Recreation Area comes with an enormous parking lot and some concrete spots close to the surf - perfect for a picnic by the raging seas of this extraordinary area. The street follows the shoreline for several blocks, with the occasional bench on a high perch or a beach access here and there.



Blowhole at southern Yachats

If you decide to walk about Yachats, shop the funky boutiques on 101, or check out attractions like the bay, or the Little Log Church, found on Third Street.





Still, it's the wild aspects that are the real attraction, no matter how lovely the manmade features are.





At the northern end, things continue to get rocky. The 804 trail stretches along this wild and untamed chunk of central Oregon coast, and there’s a sizable spouting horn here that loves to show off. Under the right conditions, it will fire sea water up some 20 feet into the air, which then land with an enormous, resounding “plop,” really more of an alarming slam.

Throughout this dramatic area, tiny but amazing details dot the basalt rock formations. The odd little hole or small land bridge will show up, sometimes allowing you to glimpse the inside of these basalt blobs and what’s going on underneath.

After almost a mile, the 804 ends at a sometimes rather sudden drop-off, where the sandy tracts of Yachats begin and the basalt ledges stop. The ramp-like area has been increasingly sheered off by tidal forces and it’s not traversable for most unless there’s a stairway there. Oregon officials put one in place during calmer seasons.

The southern edge of town is no shirker to striking delights, either. On the other side of the Yachats River sits yet another chunk full of surprises, including more unruly waves and even a small blowhole close to the parking lot.



Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted