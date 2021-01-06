N. Oregon Coast's Seaside History Museum to Reopen with New Exhibits

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 06/01/21 at 7:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – Along the Oregon coast, there are increasing signs of joyful normality. Among them now: the Seaside Museum reopens its doors on June 11 at noon, with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony and new exhibits.

This will also mark the opening of a special exhibit of Oregon Historical Society’s traveling version of their permanent exhibition on modern Oregon history, Oregon Voices.

The OHS exhibit features five, three-sided pop-up kiosks that explore some of the important people, events, and ideas that have shaped the state in the modern era, from the end of World War II to the present. It features the people of Oregon, from Native Americans, who have lived here since time immemorial, to recent arrivals. It looks at Oregonians who have fought for and against social change. And it explores the land - how people have used it and how they have worked to save it.

In addition, there are several other new exhibits in both the museum and Butterfield Cottage buildings.

“While we have reluctantly cancelled our traditional 4th of July Old Fashioned Social this year, we are pleased to bring new exhibits and energy to our history center,” says Steve Wright, museum board president. “In addition, we will be presenting a photo exhibit at the Seaside Library celebrating the Prom during this centennial summer as well as hosting a centennial celebration on August 7.”


New exhibit at the museum (courtesy photo)

For the immediate future Seaside Museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., gradually adding more open days through the summer.

Seaside's Museum is located at 570 Necanicum Blvd. Call 503-738-7065 for more details.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Historical scenes from Seaside below, courtesy Seaside Museum









