Near 100, Heat Advisory for Oregon, Washington - Coast (Mostly) Cooler

Published 07/24/020 at 5:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) - An enormous swath of Oregon and southern Washington is under a heat advisory for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected in the upper 90s and possibly up to 100 degrees. Much of the entire western halves of both states are staring down near-record temperatures, while the eastern side of the Cascades won’t be quite as searing. (Above: Seaside)

This leaves the Oregon and Washington coastlines the best places to run from the heat, although some fairly high temps for even those areas will be found over the weekend.

Sunday and Monday will be the hottest, with 99 degrees or more forecast for the areas around the I-5 corridor and valleys – including the Columbia Gorge – and from southern Oregon up through just shy of Seattle. However, the beaches of both states will be in the 60s and upper 70s.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a heat advisory for just about everything from Ashland up to the Vancouver, Washington, area, including the Gorge and the Cascade foothills of both states. The heat advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Sunday through 9 p.m. Monday, indicating temps of 95 to 102 are expected.

“Monday will be slightly warmer than Sunday,” the NWS said. “Overnight temperatures Sunday night will remain in the upper 50s to upper 60s.”

The NWS warned hot temperatures may cause illnesses.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

Get Away from the Heatwave at these Oregon Coast Hotels

Often the warmest part of the Oregon coast during heatwaves is down south, from Bandon southward to Brookings. This time, that region is only slightly warmer than the stretch from Coos Bay through to near Florence.

Most parts of the Oregon coast and Washington coast will be in the upper to mid 60s on Sunday and Monday, and then all of the northwest coast cools a bit to not much more than the mid 60s for the week. Parts of the southern Oregon coast will be extremely breezy at times.

However, the central Oregon coast – mostly Lincoln County – will see 77 degrees on Sunday and 73 on Monday, making it the warmest of all the areas. The southern Washington coast will also see daytime highs in the mid 70s on those days. This is still unusually warm for the Pacific Northwest coastline, so if you’re looking for something cooler than the valley but a slightly tropical beach experience, areas like Lincoln City, Yachats and Newport – along with Washington towns Raymond and Long Beach – will provide that.

The north Oregon coast (Tillamook County through to Warrenton) will reach to about 70 degrees or so on Monday and Sunday. Oregon Coast Hotels for this - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

These weather forecasts could change abruptly so keep an eye on the weather pages: See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted