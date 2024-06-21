Did You Know There's a Scenic Highway Beneath a Part of Oregon Coast's 101? Video

Published 6/21/24 at 1:25 a.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – In a sense, it's a coastline underneath the coastline we know.

You could give them the catchy lil' nickname of Clandestine Cliffs of Lincoln County, if you were inclined to alliteration. Largely because it's true: they're tucked away beneath a soaring set of hills where Highway 101 rises and suddenly drops between Newport and Depoe Bay. If you're heading southward out of Depoe Bay, just as the hill zooms upward you may notice a nondescript road off to the side. Maybe it's one that just doesn't grab your interest.

Hit the buzzer: Wrong answer.

This part of the central Oregon coast is a detour in many senses of the word, but it's an effective one. Called Otter Crest Loop Road, it's a lively chunk of land just barely clinging to the hillside and filled with surprises at every turn.

That's literally the case here, as parts of this road have fallen off before, especially in the '90s when the soggy material gave way and a van with a man and son inside went down the slope. It stopped well before the ocean and they were able to crawl back up.

Still, that must've been a terrifying ordeal, and it's reason to be cautious here.

Now the road is one way for most of it, thanks to that old slide. There wasn't quite enough solid ground for two lanes. These days, it's still a lively place and a gorgeous canopied drive.

You can't get the full effect coming from Newport from the south, because of the one way. You have to start at the northern edge, where you get a preview of the coming wonders when you're at the pullout called Rodea Point (photo below). There, the breakers go bonkers on even fairly calm days.





The road ends up at Cape Foulweather, where you can also park to bike this small but mesmerizing journey. It's also techinically part of the Oregon Coast Trail.





You can wander down to some jaw-dropping secret cliffs just below the Otter Crest Loop’s one-way section and take in an incredible vibe, via a secret path.

The trail downward is where the one-way road starts, at a little gravel turn-off. Hop the traffic barrier and you’ll find a steep trail meandering as you abruptly enter a dark forest area (which sometimes boasts really huge, wildly-colored mushrooms). The scenery explodes in front of you with a sense of the dramatic as you step out of the forest to big ocean vistas.

It’s an amazing labyrinth of rocky cliffs, pointy things and smooth stuff - all a bit alien. Parts of these basalt slabs actually form flat seats overlooking often insane wave action.

A trail running along one side of the hill let’s you access a second cliff just south of it.

So many more such views are available from Otter Crest Loop before you get to Cape Foulweather, albeit from the roadway (and less of a strenuous jaunt). Plunging cliffs disappear into raging surf. Dramatic ocean vistas pop out between the thick walls of soothing forest. Dazzling oceanic pyrotechnics are in abundance. Grassy greens cover the blackened basalt towers. Plus, you can see Cape Foulweather and the little gift shop atop it from new angles.





Other must-stops along the way include the Ben Jones Bridge viewpoint, just before the road becomes a one-way. Here, a small cove is curiously both calm and raucous at the same time. A small stone-encircled parking lot is an added architectural pleasantry. Otter Crest Loop, Oregon Coast - Complete Guide, Hiking, History, Sights

There's only one rule: have your camera ready. OK, two rules: watch for bike traffic and be cautious when pulling over constantly to take in the views and vistas. Because you will indeed pull over constantly.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

