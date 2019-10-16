Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon, Washington Coast High Surf Advisories

Published 10/16/2019 at 12:53 AM PDT - Updated 10/16/2019 at 2:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Southern Oregon Coast High Surf Advisory, Raucous Waves Elsewhere

(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATE: ADVISORIES FOR NORTH COAST ADDED. Big waves are headed for the Oregon coast, and now both the southern half and the northern half are hit with high surf or sneaker wave advisories.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the advisories. For the south coast, it’s in effect Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Hazardous conditions on the beaches from Florence southward are almost for certain, including Reedsport, Gold Beach, the Boardman Scenic Corridor, Bandon and more. On the northern half (Yachats, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Lincoln City, etc), the advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This also includes the southern Washington coast (Grays Harbor, Ocean City, Long Beach, etc.).

The NWS said breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet are expected at times, caused by a long period west swell of 16 seconds in some places, which allows waves to pile up together and gather strength and height. It will turn 16 to 18-feet swells into much higher waves onshore.

“Large breaking waves will sweep over rocks and jetties, creating very hazardous conditions along and within the surf zone,” the NWS said. “Higher than normal run-up could inundate beaches and low lying shoreline. Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged.”

The NWS added that a high surf advisory will likely mean rip currents and localized beach erosion as well.

“The first in a series of fronts that will bring increasing gusty winds and high seas to the waters will move across the waters later tonight and Wednesday,” the NWS said. “Another front and a large westerly swell will arrive Thursday.”

Combined seas reach a sizable 16 feet on Wednesday and with 14 second swells. This will mean some sneaker wave action on beaches such as Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Manzanita and Cannon Beach, etc.

Thursday will see the peak with combined seas around 25 feet and swells at 15 seconds. This has caused the advisory to be added for the north coast in the early morning hours of Wednesay. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms.

On Friday, north coast waves decrease slightly to 18 feet, down to 17 feet on Saturday and a bit lower on Sunday.

All this means great stormwatching for the entire Oregon coast – but you’ll want to be safe about it. Stay off small beaches, such as those around Oceanside or Gleneden Beach. The best action will be found at rocky areas where you can sit a ways from the waves, such as Yachats, Shore Acres State Park or Depoe Bay. See Oregon Coast Weather

