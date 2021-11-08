Central Oregon Coast's Rusty Truck Brewing Debuts Event Space

Published 08/11/21 at 5:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A new outdoor live music venue is going in at Lincoln City as Rusty Truck Brewing opens the Rusty Truck Commons outdoor event and performance space. Out in that fresh Oregon coast air, the area is tucked between the restaurant and brewery buildings and allows for a capacity of a whopping 500 people.

Rusty Truck partner Alex Trevino has teamed up with “The Ambassador of Good Times,” Jason Fellman of the J-Fell Presents promoter/talent booking agency to create Labor Day Weekend Fest, a series of three shows over the upcoming holiday weekend. It's a set of Friday, Saturday and Sunday night gigs that will fit right in with the bustling weekend, allowing visitors to the Oregon coast town a bit of nightlife to engage in after those gorgeous sunsets.

Starting off the raucous on Friday, September 3 is the cover band Red Light Romeos, whose repertoire focuses on the ‘70s West Coast Sound / AOR genre, commonly referred to as “Yacht Rock.” You'll find tunes from Hall & Oates, Christopher Cross, Doobie Brothers, Looking Glass, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and others of that vein.



Saturday, September 4 comes the renowned Stone In Love - a Journey tribute band who, for over ten years, has performed faithful renditions of songs from one of the biggest rock crossover acts of all time. They deliver a high-energy performance that showcases all the hallmarks of the Journey sound: soaring lead vocals, lush four-part harmonies, signature guitar licks, fat keyboards, and driving rhythms. All of it performed on legendary hits known the world over.

The ”festival” is capped off on Sunday, September 5 with a night of 1980s hits performed by the band Radical Revolution, whose specialty is music from MTV's golden age (Whitney Houston, Rick Springfield, A-Ha, Def Leppard, The GoGos, Kenny Loggins), performed with a high-energy, “good-time vibe.”

The series is sponsored in part by iHeartRadio partners K103 and 106.7 The Eagle. Tickets for all three concerts are available from Afton Tickets and are priced at $20 each show or $50 for all three. There are also a limited number of “Party Tents” available for groups of 10 or more. The shows are all 21 and over.

4649 SW Hwy 101. Tickets are at aftontickets.com/rustytruck. rustytruckbrewing.com. (541) 994-7729

