Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Romantic Thrills of a Mysterious Section of Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/27/21 at 5:45 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Romantic Thrills of a Mysterious Section of Central Oregon Coast

(Yachats, Oregon) – Few things spell romance and even, well, wooing, better than the beach. And few beaches are more conducive to finding an excellent make-out spot or handhold-inducing moment than the Oregon coast, if you are so romantically inclined. (Above: Stonefield Beach)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Along this magical 360 miles sits one section that is particularly wild and unruly, lending itself well to plenty of alone time. It's a place where tidepools reign supreme, humans are rare, where hobbits and rabbits dwell, where a lighthouse shines and where life is truly rugged. It's some of the most engaging collections of non-stop treasures along the central Oregon coast, with about 20 miles of delicious secrets between Yachats and Florence.

Start your romantic, isolated journey at Strawberry Hill, which is just south of the Lane County line. Sure, you can insert the musical pun here about "found my thrill...."

First, you step out onto a rather stately bluff with breathtaking views all around you. To the south, there's a long stretch of cobblestone beach with towering cliffs directly behind, chock full of agates and a sense of the wild so powerful it almost seems straight out of a pirate's tale. And who doesn't find that idea a little fiery?


West and north allows you access to a favorite spot of tidepool hunters, with large and small rocky blobs creating a labyrinth in the sand and providing plenty of places for starfish, mussels and other tideline dwellers to live.

It's as much fun for climbing and nature-reveling as it is for a simple, hand-in-hand walk on the beach.


Just down the road is Bob Creek Wayside, where more tidepools than humans populate this obscure but fascinating place. These truly come to light at lower tides, with sea life clinging to uniquely-shaped rocks at its southern end. Also at this section, there's a small sea cave and a huge boulder that creates a sort of arch by leaning up against the cliffs here.

At the northern tip you'll find plenty of mussels, but you'll have to cross the creek to do so. During the winter that's difficult, if not impossible and certainly unwise. During the summer months it's much easier.

Just a stone's throw north of Stonefield Beach and the small bridge over Ten Mile Creek you'll find a tiny, unmarked beach access lying behind a patch of gravel on the side of the road. Take this, then wander down a long path through the grass, past some idyllic streams (perfect spot for a first kiss), to find a small hidden beach featuring all sorts of bubble-like and craggy basalt shapes lying in the water and on the shore.

Within a few yards sits a striking, unusual building that looks like a Rubik's Cube all twisted up into a strange but wonderful shape.

One of the coast's biggest and most deliriously romantic secrets lies between Washburne State Park and the Heceta Head Lighthouse. It's called the Hobbit Trail – and don't tell anybody.

It's so named because the eerie tunnel-like earthen walls that surround you at certain points upon your descent. But it's a place sometimes favored by creative souls from the Eugene area who often construct wildly imaginative structures from the natural objects lying around, like amazing gardens of rocks, things you might find in Japanese gardens, strange rune-like figures from stones or other whimsical sights.

Or maybe it is occupied by gnomes who scurry away from their constructions upon the approach of any human being?

There's a dozen more amazing beach accesses here with more eye-popping surprises and vibes. See the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour for even more.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Upper Lane County Maps and Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

State Sends $5 Million to Oregon Coast Aquarium for Improvements
State lottery funds will help with expansions, renovations and more. Newport
Murder Investigation and Search Closes N. Oregon Coast Park for a Time Saturday
Sand Lake Recreation Area was closed as deputies searched for an armed suspect. Pacific City
Atmospheric Surprises at the Tideline on Oregon and Washington Coast
There's a lot going on here with weather when you simply step out on the sands. Weather
Romantic Thrills of a Mysterious Section of Central Oregon Coast
About 20 miles of delicious amore' between Yachats and Florence
Another Oregon / Washington Coast Oddity: Bundles of Crab Shells on Beaches
Bunches of crab shells that look like some massive die-off. Sciences
Outdoor Concerts Return to Washington Coast's Waikiki Beach / Cape Disappoint...
Four free outdoor concerts at Cape Disappointment State Park in July and August. Astoria events
110 Temps Likely Reach Into Oregon Coast Range, Beaches in 70s
Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service
Curious Little Gelatinous Find on Oregon Coast Has Visitors Puzzled
A critter that goes by the official name Salpa fusiformis. Marine sciences. Washington coast

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted