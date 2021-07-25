New Book Delves Into N. Oregon Coast, History, Images, Inspirations

Published 07/25/21 at 5:15 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – From the north Oregon coast comes a splendid new book about the Oregon coast. Rockaway Beach designer and historian Mike Arseneault recently released this full-color inspirational book featuring short stories, vintage and new photography and design, and musings and memories of Rockaway Beach and other memorable places of historical and cultural significance from the area.

“Storytelling” is 116 pages that take the reader through three chapters and on a journey that starts in Rockaway Beach and then travels from Tillamook to Astoria, covering subjects about the area that been lost and others that have been preserved.

Arseneault said this book should appeal to everyone who lives or visits the area and anyone who loves the beauty, history, and stories of the Oregon coast.

All of this will be celebrated on July 31 with an official book launch event at the Garibaldi Historic Coast Guard Boathouse on Tillamook Bay located at 1209 Bay Lane in Garibaldi, Oregon. The presentation begins at 1 p.m.

Arseneault will talk about the origin of the book, its themes, his creative process, personal highlights, and answer any questions, which includes a Q&A. Arseneault said he hopes that "Storytelling" will continue to bring communities together to preserve the vital cultural heritage of the area, learn from the past, and come together to create an even brighter future.

Topics in the book include: Rockaway Beach; past and present, Twin Rocks, Emily G. Reed Shipwreck, Original Rockaway Train Depot, Outlook Inn/Lake Lytle Hotel and Depot, The Rockaway Natatorium, Karla's Smokehouse, Big Red Cedar, WWII Blimps (Hanger B Tillamook), Garibaldi Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse (Pier's End), Lost Town of Bayocean, Whitney Mill Chimney (Garibaldi Smokestack), 1908 Barview Life-Saving Station, Old Wheeler Hotel, the Last Natatorium (Now the Seaside Aquarium), Tillamook Rock Lighthouse (Terribly Tilly), Peter Iredale Shipwreck (Warrenton), Liberty Theater (Astoria), and Astoria (or Astor) Column, and more.

“This visual design storybook is personal, very original, and will take each reader on an inspirational journey of special places that have and will continue to matter to people who love this area,” said Arseneault. "It's a very personal and unique book and quite different from other local history books. It has been created to provoke, spark action, and serve as a treasured keepsake for all those who love the northern Oregon coast.”

A limited number of books have been printed as a collector's piece and each book comes with a custom designed envelope for keepsaking. To honor Rockaway Beach and Tillamook north county, the book was launched locally first. Retailing for $20.00 each, copies are currently available at several businesses on the north Oregon coast.

Send any inquiries to Mike at mikes.arseneault@gmail.com and follow the Storytelling Facebook group for more launch details and additional stories: www.facebook.com/groups/storytellingbyrecreatenow

Garibaldi's boathouse back when it was a Coast Guard installation









