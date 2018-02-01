Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site: Oregon Coast Wonders and Oddities

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's much more than meets the eye at Road's End State Recreation Site in the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City. At first glance it is simply another comely beach, enticing and engaing in its own right. Take a further look around, especially a slightly longer walk here, and you'll discover some remarkable sights and finds.

Some things are even downright odd and unusual, depending on the time of year.

Did you know Lincoln City hides a sort of secret, second bay here? What's in that weird cave cloistered just out of sight? And hey, just where is that cave? What does a giant rock formation here have in common with Harry Potter? And what of the legend a second, slightly secret bay hiding in full sight here?

Take a journey of exploration by clicking on the links below. Check out the teasers, many coming from the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, for these articles and then make the plunge into a new and truly beautiful world.





Road's End State Rec Site, Wizard Rock and Secret Beach Access. The cliff, across the Salmon River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock. At anything but a high tide, this moody, slightly spooky, pointed rock can be seen. .....MORE.....





Road's End Area, Lincoln City w/ Driftwood. Sand and driftwood create the inspirations for all sorts of beachy creations at Road's End State Recreation Site - or on just about any other beach, for that matter. This is at the north end of Lincoln City, close to a set of secret caves and coves. ......More......





Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site. Find wacky rock structures along the way, an intriguing, rather forceful surf and interesting geologic markings in the cliffs which tell the tales of all sorts of geologic activity over the eons.

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site is at the very northern tip of Lincoln City. ......More......





Road's End Beaches, Structures, Landmarks. A glimpse of the main access and its parking lot, and a brief historical look at what was once there. ......More......

Believe It or Not: Lincoln City, Oregon Hides A Second Tiny Bay. There is what could be termed yet a second bay in the central Oregon coast resort town of Lincoln City - another little cozy cove, aside from the more well known and even famous Siletz Bay at the southern side. It's a kind of a cove, loosely speaking. But it is a fun and funky little delight you may not have noticed.

It is, really, a bit of a rare find. It doesn't always exist. This little oddity of the Oregon coast depends on tidal and sand conditions to be seen by humans, otherwise its shape and geographic qualities change altogether to essentially hide it from view. ......More......





What's Wrong with This Oregon Coast Wave? Oddities at Lincoln City. Take a close look at this picture of a wave in Lincoln City. Can you spot what's wrong with it?

Hint: notice the direction.

If you guessed the wave is going the wrong way, you're right. It should be coming onto shore – not outgoing. And no, the photo is not altered or flipped. So what causes this? It's a quirky example of the science of summer on the Oregon coast.

Lincoln City is by far and away not the only place this can happen – but this northern tip at Road's End seems a bit more prone to it in summertime, thanks to the layout of the sand here. ......More....... ----- Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

