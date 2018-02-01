Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site: Oregon Coast Wonders and Oddities

Published 01/02/2018 at 4:45 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site: Oregon Coast Wonders and Oddities

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's much more than meets the eye at Road's End State Recreation Site in the central Oregon coast hotspot of Lincoln City. At first glance it is simply another comely beach, enticing and engaing in its own right. Take a further look around, especially a slightly longer walk here, and you'll discover some remarkable sights and finds.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Some things are even downright odd and unusual, depending on the time of year.

Did you know Lincoln City hides a sort of secret, second bay here? What's in that weird cave cloistered just out of sight? And hey, just where is that cave? What does a giant rock formation here have in common with Harry Potter? And what of the legend a second, slightly secret bay hiding in full sight here?

Take a journey of exploration by clicking on the links below. Check out the teasers, many coming from the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, for these articles and then make the plunge into a new and truly beautiful world.



Road's End State Rec Site, Wizard Rock and Secret Beach Access. The cliff, across the Salmon River from Cascade Head, possesses the rock structure known as Wizard Rock. At anything but a high tide, this moody, slightly spooky, pointed rock can be seen. .....MORE.....


Road's End Area, Lincoln City w/ Driftwood. Sand and driftwood create the inspirations for all sorts of beachy creations at Road's End State Recreation Site - or on just about any other beach, for that matter. This is at the north end of Lincoln City, close to a set of secret caves and coves. ......More......

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site. Find wacky rock structures along the way, an intriguing, rather forceful surf and interesting geologic markings in the cliffs which tell the tales of all sorts of geologic activity over the eons.

Lincoln City's Road's End State Recreation Site is at the very northern tip of Lincoln City. ......More......


Road's End Beaches, Structures, Landmarks. A glimpse of the main access and its parking lot, and a brief historical look at what was once there. ......More......

Believe It or Not: Lincoln City, Oregon Hides A Second Tiny Bay. There is what could be termed yet a second bay in the central Oregon coast resort town of Lincoln City - another little cozy cove, aside from the more well known and even famous Siletz Bay at the southern side. It's a kind of a cove, loosely speaking. But it is a fun and funky little delight you may not have noticed.

It is, really, a bit of a rare find. It doesn't always exist. This little oddity of the Oregon coast depends on tidal and sand conditions to be seen by humans, otherwise its shape and geographic qualities change altogether to essentially hide it from view. ......More......


What's Wrong with This Oregon Coast Wave? Oddities at Lincoln City. Take a close look at this picture of a wave in Lincoln City. Can you spot what's wrong with it?

Hint: notice the direction.

If you guessed the wave is going the wrong way, you're right. It should be coming onto shore – not outgoing. And no, the photo is not altered or flipped. So what causes this? It's a quirky example of the science of summer on the Oregon coast.

Lincoln City is by far and away not the only place this can happen – but this northern tip at Road's End seems a bit more prone to it in summertime, thanks to the layout of the sand here. ......More....... ----- Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details