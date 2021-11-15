Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Closures, Rescues This Weekend Due to Flooding

Published 11/15/21 at 4:28 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One of the effects of the atmospheric river this weekend was plenty of flooding along the Oregon coast Friday, mostly concentrated in and around the Lincoln / Tillamook County line. (Above: flooding near Otis caused this fire truck to get surrounded Friday. Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

12 individuals had to be rescued by US Coast Guard helicopter from an RV park in Neskowin, a couple of state parks are closed, a rockslide occurred near Lincoln City and a variety of vehicles had to be rescued from high water on the roads.

In Lincoln City, Devils Lake State Park and its campground will be closed through November 19 because of flooding. State parks is making arrangements with those who had reservations.


Devils Lake State Park, courtesy Oregon State Parks

Farther up the north Oregon coast, Ecola State Park at Cannon Beach will be closed until further notice because of a sinkhole in the roadway. Heavy rains and water flow beneath the road undercut it, and what state parks called a “void” is beneath it now, making it unsafe to pass.

At this time, the agency does not know how big the empty space is and said it will hopefully know more this coming week after the rains have stopped and inspections can be conducted.


Photo LCSO

On Highway 18 close to the Highway 101 junction, flooding became quite problematic, as shown in a photo taken by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. On N. Slick Rock Creek Rd. near Lincoln City, a landslide occurred and shut down that road for a time.


Photo US Coast Guard

Neskowin RV Park at the southern edge of Tillamook County experienced some of the worst of the flood, where 12 people and three dogs were rescued off high ground after the park all but flooded.

Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown said deputies were noticing more than fifty residents of the park were becoming completely isolated because of rising flood waters on Friday.

“Boats from Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were brought in, but due to conditions and hazards, they were unable to successfully deploy,” Brown said.

At one point, an old dirt road meant for evacuation of the park was used by some emergency personnel, but that too became overrun with water.

It was at that time that Tillamook authorities called in the US Coast Guard (USGC).

The USGC office in Astoria said an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Warrenton, and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from North Bend were initially deployed to assess the situation and conduct evacuations as needed. The air crews evacuated 12 people and three dogs. (See video of the rescue)

Local responders evacuated eight people, but another 30 declined to be brought out.

There were no injuries in the flood incident.

The rescue copter transported the group onto the nearby beach and let them off there.

Photo courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's

Flooding at Neskowin, courtey Tillamook County Sheriff's

