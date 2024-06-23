Reggae Legend Clinton Fearon Stirs It Up on Central Oregon Coast on June 30

Published 6/23/24 at 5:25 p.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – With a slight edge to his voice and a guitar-slinging style that's sometimes intricate and jazzy, Clinton Fearon is a unique legend in the world of reggae. He's an international name but he sticks to this downhome approach of playing solo acoustic these days, at gigs as wide-ranging now as France to the Oregon coast.

It's here on Oregon's central coast where he arrives on June 30, to play Lincoln City's The Beach Club & Events Center at 6:30 p.m. It's all all-ages gig where tickets are $20, which you can get at the Beach Club or online here https://clintonfearonlc.bpt.me.

Clinton Fearon, a composer, songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, has been immersed in music since his early teens. By the age of 19, he had already turned professional. Born in Jamaica, he assumed the roles of bassist, vocalist, and lyricist for the legendary Gladiators. Additionally, he lent his talents as a session musician to Coxsonne Dodd at Studio One and Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry at Black Ark—two pivotal producers on the island during that era. Notably, Clinton Fearon crafted enduring bass lines for renowned artists such as Yabby You, Jimmy Riley, Max Romeo, and Junior Byles.

In 1987, Clinton Fearon embarked on a new chapter in Seattle after leaving Jamaica. Alongside fellow Gladiators musicians, he chose to remain in the United States and co-founded The Defenders. Their captivating performances garnered a devoted following in the Northwest. However, after five years, the band disbanded, leading Clinton Fearon to establish the Boogie Brown Band in 1993. Over time, he recorded eight albums with the band and produced two solo acoustic albums.

Each of Clinton Fearon’s songs resonates as a powerful message from a man committed to shaping a better world. His music, meticulously crafted, and his poetic lyrics have broadened reggae’s appeal, captivating audiences who simply adore his beautiful compositions.

Now, the central Oregon coast will get a taste.





“My music is roots reggae from the island of Jamaica. I grew up deep in the hills, up in St. Catherine, surrounded by nature, beauty and hard work. Even as a child, I knew I wanted to be a musician and began my career singing in church and at school, and eventually built my own guitar! As a teenager, my journeys took me to Kingston where I met many musicians and began writing and recording music. The Skatalites, Motown artists and Jamaican musicians who came before me all influenced my music. I write from my heart. The world is full of inspirations... nature, people, politics, love. I write about them all. My music is good for the soul - always with a message of hope and betterment for tomorrow. It's good for dancing, good for listening and I think it's good for all.” - Clinton Fearon

The Beach Club & Events Center, Lincoln City, Oregon.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

