Webinar on Oregon Coast Public Trusts Digs Into Ecology, Conservation

Published 10/14/22 at 5:14 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Two conservation groups on the Oregon coast join forces in a webinar that goes deep into a fundamental part of protecting resources in the region: the nature of public trust. How coastal watersheds belong to the public trust, and how their conditions are intrinsic to the health of communities surrounding them will be looked at. (Photo above courtesy Shawn Records: clearcut on Oregon coast mountains)

Mary Wood, a professor at the University of Oregon School of Law, will speak at the webinar. She is the author of “Nature’s Trust: Environmental Law for a New Ecological Age.” She will speak on the concept of the public trust as it relates to coastal watersheds. This event takes place on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. It is free and open to all.

North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection and Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition are teaming up for the presentation. Both are major players in keeping the Oregon coast in pristine condition.

Professor Wood will discuss how natural resources that forests provide - including clean drinking water and breathable air - belong to the public trust. She will relate this concept to the way in which extractive practices of industrial forestry (such as clearcutting followed by pesticide spraying) have grave impacts to water, wildlife, and the public health of many communities on the coast and elsewhere in Oregon.

Mary Christina Wood is the Philip H. Knight Professor of Law at the University of Oregon and the Faculty Director of the law school's nationally acclaimed Environmental and Natural Resources Law Center. She is an award-winning professor and the co-author of leading textbooks on public trust law and natural resources law. Her book, “Nature's Trust,” sets forth a new paradigm of global ecological responsibility.



Mary Wood

Prof. Wood originated the legal approach called Atmospheric Trust Litigation, now being used in cases brought on behalf of youth throughout the world who are seeking to hold governments accountable to reduce carbon pollution within their jurisdictions. She has developed a corresponding approach called Atmospheric Recovery Litigation which would hold fossil fuel companies responsible for funding an Atmospheric Recovery Plan to draw down excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere using natural climate solutions. Professor Wood is a frequent speaker on climate issues and has received national and international attention for her sovereign trust approach to global climate policy.

To register for this Oregon coast-wide event, go to this link. Registration links can also be found on the websites of the sponsoring organizations, www.healthywatershed.org or www.oregonshores.org.

For more information, contact Nancy Webster, (971) 386-3788, [email protected]

