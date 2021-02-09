Preparing for a Changing Coastal Ocean: Online Oregon Coast Event, Sept. 8

(Manzanita, Oregon) – As Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition continues celebrating its 50th anniversary, it presents a series of online talks from a broad range of experts – all addressing the oncoming changes and challenges that will be seen by the Oregon coast in the next 50 years. (Above: Moolack Beach, Newport)

The next in line of these free talks happens Wednesday, September 8 at 8 p.m., with a webinar by marine ecologist Mark Carr of the Long Marine Lab at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Dr. Carr's topic is “Preparing for a Changing Coastal Ocean.” The talk is free and open to all.

Mark Carr

The Oregon coast is already experiencing various elements of climate change both offshore and on land - such as an increase in forest fires, warmer waters that bring in different species, etc. However, the impacts are much deeper and more hidden below the surface, and much more complex, something Carr will able to shed some light on.

Dr. Carr will explore the changes we are seeing in the nearshore ocean today, and consider how marine ecosystems may change in the future under the impacts of climate change, loss of kelp habitat, and other factors. His talk isn't so much about fisheries management (a field that he normally works in) as how climate change will impact species and ecosystems that support coastal communities and how we think about preparing for that.

Carr is a professor in and chair of UCSC's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, and an expert on coastal and marine ecosystems. His lab focuses on understanding the structure and dynamics of populations and communities of nearshore marine organisms and their ecosystems. The underlying themes of this research are two-fold.

More recently, Carr’s lab has developed a broader ecosystem-wide interest in kelp forest ecosystems as part of its role in the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans (PISCO, a branch of which is also based at Oregon State University). His lab has a growing interest in coastal salmonid ecology, and is exploring ways to apply such basic ecological information to the conservation of marine species and management of their fisheries.

For more information about this event or about Oregon Shores, contact Phillip Johnson, executive director, at (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org.

