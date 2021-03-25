Some Outdoors Events Returning to Oregon Coast

Published 03/25/21 at 1:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Signs of spring and more outdoorsy fun on the Oregon coast are in the air, along with a sense of some aspects of these beaches returning. (Above: Seal Rock)

Farther north, Snowy Plover surveys will be taking place and the Portland Audobon needs some help. Around the Newport, a famed and very fun outdoor class is returning – something kids and parents have come to love in recent years.

You can help with with Snowy Plover detection surveys at sites from Clatsop Spit in Astoria to Sitka Sedge beach near Pacific City, happening from spring into summer. The surveys require walking for about four hours on sand. Attending one training session is required.

Portland Audubon is partnering with Oregon Parks and Recreation Department and the Institute for Natural Resources to monitor endangered Western Snowy Plovers at four sites on the north Oregon coast: Clatsop Spit, Sitka Sedge, Nehalem State Park, and Netarts Spit near Oceanside. The surveys take place from mid-March continuing through the summer.

“We are looking for folks to perform presence absence surveys twice a month,” the Portland Audobon said. “Surveys will take two to four hours (depending on the site). We will also be monitoring discovered nests. Some sites will require a fair amount of walking on sandy beach habitat.”

If you are interested in volunteering or just learning more about Snowy Plovers you can check out one of the two virtual training / presentations: April 2 and 3; and April 10 and11. It is mandatory to attend the training if you want to monitor plover nests.

Virtual training event info: https://audubonportland.org/ event/plover-patrol/

https://audubonportland.org/event/snowy-plover-patrol - training/2021-04-10/

You should send training RSVP to Allison Anholt at asopcoastalbirds@gmail.com

For more information contact Allison Anholt (Coastal Community Science Coordinator) or Joe Liebezeit, Staff Scientist (jliebezeit@audubonportland.org) or and visit the project webpage: https://audubonportland.org/get-involved/ community-science/snowy-plover-patrol/

On the central Oregon coast, the City of Newport’s recreation department is bringing back its Low Tide Learning classes. Here, you can get an eyeful – firsthand – of Oregon coast intertidal life as educators meet at spectacular Seal Rock, checking out its tidepools and other wonders.

“After canceling last year’s Low Tide Learning classes due to the pandemic, we are trying again,” said Newport’s Jenni Remillard. “This class was in high demand in 2019, its first year. We are hoping we can safely hold this outdoor class with all COVID precautions taken including masks and social distancing.”

Are you curious about what lives below the tides? Want to know what’s safe to eat in an emergency situation (or a fun dinner party)? Join Remillard’s group for an exploration of tidepools. They will explore what creatures inhabit these ever changing environments and take a look at the many seaweeds of the Oregon coast.

“We will be following COVID safe protocols so everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing,” she said.



Date: Saturday, April 24th at 3:45 pm or Saturday, May 1st at 9:30 am

Location: Meet at Seal Rock State Park

Cost: $10 per adult, $5 per child (16 and under) or $25 per family (pre registration is required).

Space is limited to 10. While everyone is welcome, be aware there is steep hill down to the beach with a paved trail. Wear sturdy shoes that can get wet or rubber boots. The rocks will be slippery. Children must be accompanied by an adult and everyone must wear masks.



Call 541 265 4859.



