Playing Hooky On the N. Oregon Coast During This Week's Sun

Published 01/25/22 at 5:36 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Nehalem, Oregon) – A run of fine weather on the Oregon coast for the week, and well, work just seems to fall apart. The sun is out along the beaches, the temps will feel more like 70 at times (if the wind stays calm), and let's face it: it's been a long, dreary winter.

Itchin' to call in sick and head for the coast? Here's where to hide from your boss. [Warm, Sunny Skies for Washington / Oregon Coast - But Also Sneaker Waves Temps close to 60 in some places, some sneaker waves and stagnant air]

First, A Delicious Little Oregon Coast Travel Secret: Right now, the entire Oregon coast and Washington coast are at their lowest possible winter rates, and the great weather is only for the weekdays. You may find overnight stays as low as 30 bucks per night. Get ready for some awesome price deals, including perhaps specials such as three nights for the price of two. Talk about getting your Vitamin D for cheap…. See the Oregon Coast Hotels page

In Seaside and Cannon Beach, it's where the generations have played hooky from work in the Portland area. While Cannon Beach has only become such a hotspot in the last thirty years, Seaside has been the big draw for a good one hundred years.



Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

In Seaside, the big attractions are the Promenade, the beaches and the shops along Broadway. Together, the three form this unique, multi-sided identity that is Seaside's: part historical nugget, part natural wonder and part kitschy playground. This is, after all, the town that had a giant Ferris wheel for years until the ‘80s.

The Prom is about a mile and a half of charming leftover Americana that takes you back in time if you spend some careful moments strolling its length. The family fun happens along the main drag, with a smattering of kiddie attractions, loads of shops, restaurants and a handful of bars.

However, it's the beaches that are the real attraction. The sands here run a few miles from the "cove" end at the south, just below Tillamook Head, to the mouth of the Necanicum River to the north. From its southern end, things go from a rickety, cobblestone-covered beach to softer sands, becoming dunes at the northern end of town, until it all dumps you off into an estuary and the river.

In Cannon Beach, this arty resort town is smothered in cedar siding and boasts a plethora of upscale hotels, eateries, galleries and shops. On its north end, Ecola State Park contains such natural jaw-droppers as the cozy crescent of Indian Beach, great views of mysterious Tillamook Head Lighthouse looming offshore, and the cliffs overlooking the town to the south.

On the beach, Haystack Rock is of course the most prominent feature, but head to the town's extreme southern or northern ends and you'll find things less dense in population and containing a few funky geologic wonders.

Head south into Nehalem Bay for more north Oregon coast pleasures.

Even on chilly winter days it can be a bit of madness just north of here in Cannon Beach and Seaside, especially if everyone else has the idea for mid-winter down-low getaway. The tiny towns of Nehalem, Wheeler and the beachy burgh Manzanita still retain a sense of the laidback and peaceful, however. Even if these towns become packed, it's hard to not feel relaxed.

Besides, Nehalem and Wheeler host a ton of secrets just inland from the beach. Wheeler, right on the bay, is a mere few blocks, but contains numerous surprises if you wander its streets just a little bit. Antiquing takes on new dimensions, or rent a kayak and explore the rugged wilderness of the bay. Maybe even pretend you're Lewis & Clark.

On Manzanita's beaches, Neahkahnie Mountain watches over with its spooky, looming presence. Miles of pristine sands run from beneath these cliffs, past beautiful vacation homes to Nehalem Bay State Park and the end of the spit. The further you walk on the spit the more you're likely to become completely alone - possibly for the rest of your hike.

For an astounding aerial view of it all, hike to the top of Neahkahnie Mountain along its few miles of winding, twisting trails. There's even a bench plopped at a break in the trees, about a quarter of the way up, allowing you to pause and ponder the view at this already impressive altitude.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted