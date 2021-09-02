Oregon Coast Events Look Into 'Breaking up with Plastics' - Fishing Industry

Published 02/09/21 at 4:06 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – On the north and central Oregon coast, two digital presentations bring you some fun and informative tidbits about the region. One is based out of Newport and the other from Cannon Beach. (Photo above courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium: fishing boats off Cannon Beach)

On the north Oregon coast, the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture series continues in spite of the pandemic – but online, of course.

The Friends of Haystack Rock puts together the series, which happen every second Wednesday of the month until May.

This event happening on February 10 looks at “Seeking Balance through Sustainable Fishing,” with Duncan Berry and Kipp Baratoff, co-founders of Fishpeople Seafood.

It starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live @Friends of Haystack.

The fishing industry on the Oregon coast has historically been fraught with environmental issues, from bycatch and overfishing to habitat destruction. The sustainable fishing movement seeks to balance the health of marine ecosystems with the strength of fishing communities. Local sustainable fish purveyor Fish People Seafood will discuss sustainable fishing practices that reduce bycatch and protect quality, while creating jobs and supporting rural fishing communities.

Duncan Berry and Kipp Baratoff are co-founders of Fish People Seafood, a sustainable seafood company that sources tuna and Dungeness crab directly from independent fishermen off their own docks in Ilwaco and Garibaldi. Berry is an artist and north coast native who works in the mediums of aerial and landscape photography and nature printing / Gyotaku (Fish rubbing). Baratoff is a graduate of the University of Michigan's Erb Institute for sustainable business development and serves as Fish People's VP of supply chain.

Friday, February 12 at noon is a special event for the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation. It’s an online presentation called “Break Up With Plastics,” where those who appreciate the Oregon coast can learn more about what the Oregon legislature can do in 2021 to reduce single-use plastics. It’s a place to learn how you can make your voice heard and make plastic reduction happen.



Plastics found on the beach, courtesy SOLVE

This Valentine’s Day, Surfrider is working to convince Oregon to break up with single-use plastics. Let’s face it: our relationship with plastics is toxic. Plastic lasts forever, which sounds romantic until you consider that virtually every plastic bag, straw, utensil, or wrapper that has ever escaped into the environment is still out there, infiltrating water ways, being ingested by hundreds of different species, and contributing to global litter.

This fun virtual event will include special guests Representative Janeen Sollman, Representative Sheri Schouten, Representative Maxine Dexter, and friends from Environment Oregon, Oceana, OSPIRG and more.

To register for the Zoom meeting go to the Oregon Surfrider web page. In the “Events” calendar is a link to the meeting.





