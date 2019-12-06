Now You Can Taste Pixie Kitchen Again on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/12/2019 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It’s the taste that’s haunted visitors for 40 years now. The famed Pixie Kitchen, once the restaurant darling of the Oregon coast, is returning again for one day to Lincoln City. The Culinary Center in Lincoln City takes you back in time to the ‘60s and ‘70s with a special event on June 22: the Pixie Kitchen Secret Recipe Demo. It happens from 1 to 3 p.m., bringing back some of its signature menu items.

The beloved Lincoln City landmark delighted beachgoers for roughly 25 years, becoming immensely profitable in the late ‘60s, so much so it was considered in the top one percent of restaurants in the U.S. in terms of revenue. Extremely long waits for a seat - like four hours - were not uncommon. The restaurant ended in the late '70s just after Pixieland failed. It was rebooted briefly in the '80s before disappearing.

The Culinary Center, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, will recreate delicious items including authentic Pixie Kitchen Cole Slaw, angel food cake (courtesy of My Petite Sweet) and their legendary Cod Balls. Served with Wheat Thins, the secret recipe for the Cod Balls will be unveiled for lucky participants of this demo class.

“The Cod Balls were a popular item on the Pixie Kitchen menu,” said Donna Riani, Culinary Center Manager. “Over the past few years, I have gotten many requests on how to make them. Well, here is your chance to learn the recipe. We will show you how to make this delicious dish. Step back in time and enjoy a great meal with us.”

This will be no ordinary demo class, according to The Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City. It will literally take you back to the wacky Oregon coast restaurant in some ways, which was equally as famous for its kid friendly attractions. Authentic Pixie Kitchen memorabilia such as cookbooks, cut out displays, fun house mirrors, and maybe even a Pixie or two will grace the stage at the Culinary Center.

Milt Johnson, Chairperson of the Kiwanis Club Pixiefest Committee, said she is grateful for the opportunity to showcase the Pixie Kitchen.

“The Culinary Center of Lincoln City has been a major partner in bringing Pixie Kitchen and Pixieland back from the past,” said Johnson. “Donna literally recreated the taste of Pixie Kitchen through her diligent research, interviews with family members and talks with former employees. We are grateful to her for hosting this culinary event and sharing some of the secrets of Pixie Kitchen.”

Tickets are $40 per person, which includes the meal and Willamette Valley Vineyards wine. Seats are limited and can be purchased online at CulinaryCenterLincolnCity.com.

The demo class serves as the perfect appetizer for Pixiefest, June 29 and 30. Held on the athletic field at Taft High School, this family-friendly event returns to Lincoln City with new and improved prices, entertainment and more. Learn more at Pixiefest.com.

