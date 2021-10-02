A New Skate Park on N. Oregon Coast: Pacific City's Will Incorporate a Dory Boat

Published 02/10/21 at 5:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Pacific City will soon join a handful of Oregon coast towns with their own skate parks, as the Nestucca Valley Community Alliance (NVCA) along with Moment Surf Company and the Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic (CKLC) will begin construction of phase one this week. The groundbreaking for the project begins February 12.

Dreamland Skateparks out of Lincoln City is spearheading the project and its design, a firm known around the nation for innovative skatepark designs. It will be simply Pacific City Skatepark. They are shooting for phase one to be completed by summer and the skate park then ready for shredding.

Features will include a brick bank, an ocean wave-like structure that allows for all kinds of new tricks, anti flat bumps and an actual Dory boat. The old Dory will be recycled and implanted into the holes, becoming another section to skate or bike in.

Pacific City Skatepark will be located close to Cape Kiwanda in what is now an overflow parking lot.

This project is the culmination of a decade long dream and fundraising effort to provide more recreational opportunities for the area’s youth. NVCA said it is “incredibly grateful” to Moment Surf Company, Pelican Brewing, Dreamland Skateparks and everyone who has supported CKLC and the Pacific City Skatepark.

Lisa Macy-Baker has recently taken the position of NVCA board president.

“Thankfully, Dreamland was available and willing to begin the skatepark project with the funds we have available now,” she said. “Although the skatepark is only a part of our masterplan, and we are far from fully funded, we’re so excited to start seeing some visible progress.”

The project has raised over $20,000 in 2021 from parking donations. NVCA was also recently awarded a Tillamook County Transient Lodging Facilities Grant for $74,000 which will help to provide utilities and infrastructure to the park. The Cape Kiwanda Longboard Classic and Brewfest, usually held in August and organized by Moment Surf Company and Pelican Brewing, serves as the primary fundraiser for the skatepark that will be located at the northeast end of the community park.

NVCA is a non-profit all volunteer organization that is developing a Community Park at the Cape Kiwanda Drive location. Park plans include a skate park, playground, interpretive center, and hiking trails. Community volunteers and donations are essential to the success of this project. The mission of the NVCA is to bring education opportunities and recreation venues to the community. Visit the NVCA website at http://www.nestucca.org where you can donate and volunteer. Watch the Facebook page for more information and to keep up-to-date on future events.

Photo above courtesy Pilar French













