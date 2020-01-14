Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Passes Snow Advisories; Frost, Wind Warning on South Coast

Published 01/14/2020 at 6:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The wacky weather just doesn’t stop on the Oregon coast, nor the Coast Range passes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the coast range pass highways and the southern Oregon coast has a frost advisory along with a high wind warning.

Meanwhile, ODOT is warning of slick roads on Wednesday just about everywhere in northwest Oregon.

Highway 6 between Portland and Tillamook was already closed for two white-knuckled hours due to snow and crashes at the summits, but it has reopened. Meteorologists at the NWS said to expect more of this on Wednesday and Thursday as another round of precipitation mixed with lower snow levels will be widespread across much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

The winter weather advisories for highways such as Highway 6, Highway 18, Highway 126 and Highway 26 are in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday. The NWS said snow accumulations up to 6 inches or more are possible in the higher elevations. Expect snow and ice on road surfaces.

“Slow down and use caution while driving,” the NWS said. “Allow extra time to reach your destination and allow for extra following distance from the vehicle in front of you. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.”

ODOT is strongly suggesting bringing chains as you go over the passes to and from the beaches and especially the Cascade mountain ranges in Oregon and Washington.

ODOT also sent out a special alert about icy roads throughout all of northwest Oregon for Wednesday, which includes Yamhill Wine Country, Willamette Valley towns such as Corvallis, Eugene and Salem, the Silverton and east valley regions, as well as the Portland metro area.

On the southern Oregon coast, from Brookings up to Dunes City, the region is under a frost advisory from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, and a high wind warning all day Wednesday with gusts up to 65 mph.

Power outages are a good possibility as well as other hazards.

“Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the NWS said. “Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. US Highway 101 will be affected by the strong winds.”

See Oregon Coast and Coast Range Traffic Conditions

See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather
