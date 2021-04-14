Some Oregon Coast State Park Group Facilities Now Reservable

Published 04/14/21 at 7:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) have opened up some group camping and reservable day-use areas to reservations after being shut down for a lengthy amount of time. This includes numerous spots on the Oregon coast. Reservations will be accepted for these starting April 15 for stays beginning May 1 and beyond that date. Those will begin at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on April 15, depending on the state park. (Above: Newport's Beverly Beach State Park)

Not all such facilities have reopened yet.

Reservable group facilities on the Oregon coast are:

Arizona Beach State Park near Port Orford, Beverly Beach State Park and South Beach State Park at Newport, Bullards Beach State Park near Bandon, Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside, Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria, Jessie Honeyman State Park at Florence, William Tugman State Park at Reedsport, Sunset Bay State Park at Charleston and Humbug Mountain State Park near Port Orford.

Group facilities differ from park to park and may include tent areas, covered structures such as picnic shelters, group camps and more.

There are numerous throughout the inland portion of the state. See the state parks website.

Group size limits will be temporarily reduced to 25 visitors for each open area, which is a change to the 50-200 visitor limit based on normal site capacity. The group limit is part of the overall Oregon Health Authority and Center for Disease Control guidelines to lessen the spread of COVID-19 and our commitment to help local communities during the pandemic.



Bullards Beach, Bandon (courtesy OPRD)

“Summer is quickly approaching and we want to give visitors plenty of time to plan their group events,” says Jason Resch, Communications manager for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. “Although we can’t open all group areas in all parks and the lower group limits isn’t what we are used to, we ask for your patience as we move forward.”

Hiker/biker camping areas are also opening statewide. A list of parks and opening hiker/biker areas is also available at the Oregon State Parks website. Hiker/biker sites are first-come, first-served.

The group facilities are reopening after being closed for more than a year due to revenue shortfalls and reduced staffing associated with COVID-19. For questions, call the Oregon State Parks Information Center at 1-800-551-6949, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park visitors should continue to follow safety protocols while visiting state parks: limit the size of gatherings, wear face coverings, give space to others and wash hands often. For more information on what to expect while visiting state parks, visit the Oregon State Parks COVID-19 FAQ page. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Sunset Bay State Park, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend

Cape Lookout State Park, Oceanside

