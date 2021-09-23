Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Some Oregon Coast RV Sites Will Get More Expensive for Non-Residents

Published 09/23/21 at 5:26 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Some Oregon Coast RV Sites Will Get More Expensive for Non-Residents

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Oregon officials have been toying with the idea for years and now a new surcharge for out-of-state tourists using RV sites at state campgrounds will go into effect sometime in 2022. Non-residents will pay an extra 25% for camping fees at Oregon coast state-run campgrounds, as well as the rest of the state. (Above: South Beach State Park, Newport)

The extra fees do not apply to city, federal and county RV campsites – only those run by Oregon State Parks. They also do not apply to tents, yurts and other non-RV sites. These sites provide some combination of sewer, power and water hookups in the state park system's 56 campgrounds.

Currently, the cost for RV sites is $24 to $40 per night, a fee that remains the same for residents. The surcharge to out-of-staters will bring the bill up to $30 to $50.

Senate Bill 794 was passed early this summer, hiking the surcharges, not long after Oregon experimented with a surcharge on all out-of-state campers in 2020 to discourage outside visitors during the heights of COVID-19. While that extra fee disappeared, this bill came about partially because of an extra load on the state park's camping system, especially for recreational vehicles and their campsites on the Oregon coast.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) said recently that Oregonians already pay extra registration fees for recreational vehicles, about half of which goes into the state parks system. This adds some fairness to the price structure that non-residents would be paying more into it. The extra revenue that will be generated is estimated to be over one million dollars the first two years and over two million dollars the second two-year period.

With the OPRD operating budget about $260 million annually, this is still a fairly small amount. Fees for state parks do not make much of a dent in running them, state officials say. Most state park funding comes from other sources, including Oregon Lottery. However, these minor increases in revenue will help, especially with the parks' aging infrastructure, which makes small repairs costlier each year.

Numerous other states around the nation already have similar fee structures for out-of-state campers, with Oregon finally catching up to the standard. However, one challenge that lies ahead is determining which camper is from where.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Cape Lookout State Park


Moolack Beach, Newport



Bullards Beach State Park, Bandon (courtesy OPRD)

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Short Beach is Long on Engaging Finds on N. Oregon Coast
In a tiny sliver of land between Oceanside and Cape Meares, you'll bump into this
Some Oregon Coast RV Sites Will Get More Expensive for Non-Residents
Non-residents will pay an extra 25% for fees at state-run campgrounds
Dark 'n Stormy Night Author Series Back at Central Oregon Coast, Albeit Digital
Live via Zoom at 4 p.m. each Thursday, starting October 7. Lincoln City events
Coos Bay's Shore Acres Lights Canceled, Other Oregon Coast Event Dropouts
Holiday Lights at Shore Acres was scheduled to return; other cancellations. Yachats events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Seaside events
Fun 'n Funky Science Finds on Oregon Coast: Mola Mola and Salmon Shark
Mola mola winding up in the Columbia River and a salmon shark near Cannon Beach. Marine science
Rattling Oregon Coast History: 2005 Tsunami Scare Failures, Successes
The night of June 14, 2005 displayed gaping holes in the tsunami alert procedures. Sciences
N. Oregon Coast's Coaster Theatre Reopens with 'Dorian Gray'
Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre Playhouse with the drama The Picture of Dorian Gray. Cannon Beach events
What It's Like to Commute Over 100 Miles of Oregon Coast, Part II
Years of wild but scenic drives along some 120 miles: Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Newport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted