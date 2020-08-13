Heat, Fire Advisories for Oregon / Washington Coast, 100-Degree Heatwave Inland

Published 08/13/20 at 6:44 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – It’s going to be a major scorcher this weekend for almost all of Oregon and much of Washington, with a variety of heat and fire watches even for the some areas of the Pacific Northwest coast. Temperatures in many inland areas will reach into the upper 90s and even over 100, while the coasts of Oregon and Washington will not be quite the respite from heatwaves they usually are as temps will largely be in the 70s along withsome 80s farther south.

The good news is that skies will remain sunny and clear for most of the week, which will also translate into good viewing of what's left of the Persied meteor showers.

On the southern Washington coast, conditions will be the coolest of anywhere. Friday starts off sunny and with a high around 61, and then over the weekend – as most of the rest of the northwest swelters – these beaches will remain in the upper 60s.

For the north and central Oregon coast, Saturday and Sunday trudge in the upper 70s as the valley areas hit 100. As the inland portion lingers in the 90s for Monday and Tuesday, these beaches get down into the 60s.

On the southern Oregon coast, temps stick around the upper 70s and lower 80s from Friday through Monday (generally warmer the farther south you go), then dropping a bit to the lower to mid 70s for the week.

Find Oregon Coast Hotel Openings

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Seattle, Portland and Medford have issued a variety of watches and warnings.

“The combination of warm overnight temperatures, very hot temperatures with strong solar radiation, and dry conditions will make it difficult to stay hydrated and cool,” the NWS said.

Heat Advisory for Valley, S. Washington, Oregon Coast Range. The NWS has issued a heat advisory for the Portland / Vancouver metro areas down through Eugene, as well as the coast range hills from near Florence up through southern Washington’s Willapa Hills over to the Cascades. That is in effect from Saturday at noon through 9 p.m. Sunday.

With temps into the upper 90s and over 100 in some areas, the NWS warns heat illness could occur.

“Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside,” the NWS said. “When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Red Flag Warning for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast, Southern Washington Coast and Coast Range. The NWS has put the coastline from about Yachats, Oregon up through Westport, Washington under the warning, in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. This also includes the coast range hills for southern Washington and Oregon’s upper half, as well as the inland valleys from Vancouver, Washington through Corvallis.

The red flag warning means there is extra fire danger from even minor sparks in those areas.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires,” the NWS said. “Extreme fire behavior is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Southern Oregon Coast Heat Advisory. The areas just east of the coastline such as Myrtle Point and Powers may get hit with daytime highs up to 103, but the actual beaches have forecasts for the 70s and 80s. The warnings are the same for the heat advisory above. The heat advisory is for the entire southern half of the coast, from Reedsport down through Brookings, in effect from 11 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Saturday.

These weather forecasts could change abruptly so keep an eye on the weather pages: See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted