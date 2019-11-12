New Surf Advisories, Dangers for All Oregon Coast, South Washington Coast - Video

Published 12/11/2019 at 8:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A pair of wave warnings are in place up and down the Oregon coast and southern Washington coast, in effect at different times depending on where you are. From the southern end of the Oregon coast to almost the Ocean Shores area of the Washington coast, large waves and beach hazards are expected.

The National Weather Service (NWS) added high surf advisories to the northern half of the Oregon coast and southern Washington beaches today after issuing a similar advisory for the southern half earlier in the week. This latest advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday for the northern half of Oregon and southern quarter of Washington’s beaches, expiring at 6 p.m.

Along the southern coast – from Florence southward – a high surf advisory with waves as large as 25 feet is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday.

For the north coast and south Washington coast, the NWS did not specify how high the waves would be onshore, but marine forecasts for that region show combined seas today around 10 feet with a large period swell at 14 seconds, which means there is lots of energy behind those waves. Thursday is showing combined seas of just over 20 feet with 16-second swells, meaning much larger breakers and more energy inside the waves.

“Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf,” the NWS said. “Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low- lying shoreline.”

The NWS said to be very cautious of sneaker waves.



“There is also an enhanced threat for sneaker waves, which can unexpectedly run up the beach even further than the already large waves,” the agency said.

That Thursday advisory pertains to towns to Washington towns of Westport, Ocean Park and Long Beach, and Oregon beach towns such as Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats.

Farther south – including Reedsports, Coos Bay, Gold Beach and Brookings - waves from 20 to 25 feet could be breaking on the beaches, creating serious hazards.

“Beach erosion is possible, and exposed infrastructure may be damaged,” the NWS said.

The agency said to stay away from beaches and do not go near jetties. See Washington Coast Weather - Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted