Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Orca Sightings Through the Roof on Oregon Coast

Published 05/24/21 at 6:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Orca Sightings Through the Roof on Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – It's a whale of a time out there right now on the Oregon coast, to be sure. (Photo above courtesy Garibaldi Charters: killer whales wandering Tillamook Bay on May 8).

Whale sightings are through the roof along the coastline, with some of the Facebook whale groups lighting up with reports. Interestingly enough, it's the Orca sightings that are really getting the attention, which is partially because there's a new group focused just on that. Numbers of killer whale reports right now far outweigh the gray whales, but that doesn't mean there are more Orcas than grays. There are simply more means of reporting whales these days and lots more eyes out there than there used to be, along with the means to record them.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that spring is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for last of spring
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Spring's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major spring specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Thus, plenty of eye-popping video has surfaced in the recent weeks, largely due to the new group Oregon Coast Killer Whale Sightings.

Among the finds:

Just this weekend, those in Gearhart got to watch grays and Orcas. First, a series of spouts from a couple of gray whales, and then there was an Orca surfacing behind them a ways.

Another report from Gearhart had some more details:

“They stayed just south of 10th for quite a while. Black backs and fins. More than one, tightly side by side at times.”

Also on the killer whale group's page, there's video of a pod of five Orcas in Depoe Bay over the weekend. Another member caught video of a couple of Orcas lingering right up against Pacific City's Cape Kiwanda.

Unfortunately, the group's settings don't allow sharing and keep all the posts private, so Oregon Coast Beach Connection cannot show all of them.

On the group Port Orford and PNW Whale Watchers, one member snapped some intense pics of Orcas in Coos Bay on May 15, showing a massive cargo vessel behind one of the killer whales splashing around.

One of the more spectacular sightings was on May 8 when at least two Orcas made their way into Tillamook Bay on May 8. Garibaldi Charters snagged one of the money shots, while a few videos are circulating showing all the action.

Reports indicate at least one did a little spyhopping, which is always spectacular.

A bit later, the Transient Killer Whale Research Project actually identified the three Orcas in the various footage and photos. According to their lead scientist, Josh McInnes, they were the cataloged whales known as T049A2, T073, and T073D. They are known to be a little more common in coastal inland waters of Washington, British Columbia and southeast Alaska.

On May 18, Orcas were reported at the Cove in Seaside, which is a rare sight.

On May 5, grays were seen feeding just offshore just a tad north of Depoe Bay, which included a bit of playful fin-slapping.

May 8 was a good day for whales all over the shoreline. On the southern Oregon coast, near Port Orford's Battle Rock, there were some reports of whales documented there.

On May 16, the Port Orford and PNW Whale Watchers showed some stunning video of whales near the docks of Port Orford – at least four grays.

May 7 was particularly spectacular for South Coast Tours LLC. They caught video of two whales coming in close to check out a couple of divers that had just dropped into the ocean for some training. The cries of joy in the video are rather infectious and understandable, considering what a dazzling encounter that must've been for the divers.

All this doesn't mean you're guaranteed spotting an Orca or two. Even spotting gray whales - which are still migrating up the coast - is a patience game, so finding an Orca will be similar. It's important to note gray whales have no dorsal fin (top fin), but killer whales do. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Killer whales near Florence, courtesy Seaside Aquarium

Photos below courtesy Whale's Tail Charters, Depoe Bay



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Orca Sightings Through the Roof on Oregon Coast
Whale sightings are skyrocketing along the coastline, but more reports of Orcas are being made. Sciences, Travel tips
'Horsing' Around At Neskowin and N. Oregon Coast Rocky Surprises
Neskowin is a tiny village big on visual and experiential treats. Kids, Lincoln City, Pacific City
Memorial Weekend Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: 2021 is a Different
One Wide range of travel advice for the weekend from various tourism managers. Sciences, Travel tips
Freaky Fish Often Mistaken for Barracuda on Oregon, Washington Coast
Barracudas don't exist here, but something called a Longnose Lancetfish (Alepisaurus ferox) does. Sciences
Florence 4th of July a No-Go But Possibly Postponed | Central Oregon Coast
Celebrations are cancelled but could return to Florence later
New Beach Driving Restrictions, Fencing At Oregon Coast's Cape Kiwanda
Driving is no longer allowed on some beaches at Pacific City; new fencing for the cape
Oregon Coast Names Part 2: Central and North Coast History
How they got their names: Gleneden Beach, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Tillamook, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria
Manzanita Is Indeed 'Banana Belt' of N. Oregon Coast - Science Behind It
Curious weather science of how it can actually be a little sunnier in Manzanita than nearby

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted