Oregon Coast Aquarium On Controversy: 'Don't Mistake Us for Kentucky Facility'

Published 04/05/21 at 11:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCA) in Newport, Oregon is often mistaken for the Newport Aquarium in Newport, Kentucky, according to the OCA. This is beginning to become a problem considering the Kentucky facility’s public perception these days.

The OCA is encouraging audiences to be aware of this common misunderstanding while reading news articles and purchasing tickets.

In light of recent news coverage concerning Newport Aquarium’s decision regarding face covering accommodations, OCA wants to clarify that anyone in need of special accommodations can contact them to make arrangements.

The Newport Aquarium in Kentucky has come under considerable fire for denying a four-year-old girl with Down syndrome entry because she required a mask exception. Her disability normally allows for that, however the aquarium would not grant the exemption. The family is considering a disability rights complaint, according to Newsweek Magazine.

Public outcry over the matter has been heavy at times.

“We pride ourselves on the efforts we make to connect our guests to the Oregon coast,” states Carrie Lewis, President and CEO of OCA. “And that includes being aware of and proactive about their needs.”

To make special accommodation arrangements, guest can reach out to OCA via phone at 541-867-3474, via email at contact@aquarium.org, or via social media. OCA believes everyone deserves the chance to experience the wonders of the Oregon coast, and will continue to make the effort to ensure guests have equal access to safe and memorable experiences.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium creates unique and engaging experiences that connect you to the Oregon Coast and inspire ocean conservation. An accredited Association of Zoos & Aquariums institution, this 501(c)3 non-profit organization is ranked as one of the top 10 aquariums in the U.S. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Rd., Newport, OR. aquarium.org, 541-867-3474.

MORE PHOTOS BELOW














