Oldest Oregon Coast Festival at 130 Years, Astoria Regatta Returns Aug 7

Published 7/25/24 at 7:25 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection

(Astoria, Oregon) – A few days is going to be more like a couple of weeks when it comes to the Astoria Regatta Festival – if you attempt do it all, that is. From August 7 to 11, the Regatta packs so much into the north Oregon coast historical haven that you'd have to be a speedy super hero to attend it all. In fact, the festival is so expansive it's spilling out into other parts of Clatsop County, including Warrenton and the waters around Astoria. (Courtesy photo)

Even the Washington coast side of the Columbia River ends up in this massive melange. See event website

Various events fill all five days, including different parades, sailing races, swim events, receptions, a rose planting-ceremony and so much more. There's at least 20 to-do's packed into that few days.

“It is the oldest festival in Oregon at the oldest town in Oregon,” said Astoria Regatta Festival president Michelle Murray. “We're celebrating 130 years and we're proud of that.”

Kicking things off on August 7 is the goodbye to the Regatta queen at the Liberty Theater, followed a couple of hours later by the crowning of the new queen.





A wide array of parades and races happen, both on land and water – though mostly the latter. In one of those, a face from Astoria's past Regatta Festival shows up.

“We're bringing back a Regatta queen from 50 years ago, in 1974,” Murray said.

Warrenton Family Fun Night happens in the Oregon coast town just south of Astoria, taking place on August 8. Look for face painting, hot dogs, picnic games and the movie Inside Out. It kicks off with a kiddie parade through the area at 6:30 p.m. August 8.

On Friday, August 9, Seamen's Memorial Park in Astoria hosts the Seamen's Memorial. “We recognize the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, commercial fishermen, river and bar pilots, as well as others involved in maritime industries,” said organizers of this event. It starts at 3 p.m. on Astoria's waterfront, right under the bridge.

Friday night there's more sailboat races, along with the Admiral's Reception at the Barbey Maritime Center - filled with locally catered appetizers and drinks. Entry is $20 at the door, or $10 with your 2024 Regatta pin.

On August 10 at 9 a.m., there's the Rose Planting Ceremony at the historic Flavel House garden, and the Astoria Regatta Fun Run at 11 a.m. along one mile through downtown.



Courtesy Angi D. Wildt Gallery

Also that day, there's food, live music and a kid's zone at Regatta Square.



Mini Sailboat Races on Warnock Boat Pond happen August 10 at 2 p.m.

One of the big highlights is the Grand Land Parade through downtown, starting at noon.

More watery intrigue takes place at 3 p.m., with the Search & Rescue Demo at the 17th St Pier, where the U.S. Coast Guard provides a search and rescue demonstration.

Then there's Swim the Columbia event and its spoof-like Stay Dry Swim.



Courtesy Angi D. Wildt Gallery

“After 90 years, we've brought back the The Swim Across The Columbia to raise money for the hospital,” Murray said.

Here, starting at 9:30 a.m., swimmers make the watery trek from Knappton, Washington to Astoria, to raise money for the BuildCMH Expansion Project. This is no walk...er, um, swim in the park. The Columbia is a beast to cross via swimming.

But then there's the Stay Dry Swim, which is really just a get together for people to pretend they did that endeavor.

“0.0 miles swam but you get to act like you did,” Murray said with a laugh.

See the Astoria Regatta Festival website for full details and events listings.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection

