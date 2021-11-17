Oceanside's Enticing But Hard-to-Find Wonders on N. Oregon Coast, Video

Published 11/17/21 at 11:24 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oceanside, Oregon) – It's a small place that's big on wonders, packed full of fascinating finds at every turn. Seek out this tiny village on the Three Capes Tour, about nine miles west of Tillamook, and you've happened across one of the Oregon coast's major attractions, yet it's not very well known. (Above: Oceanside in an unusual state where the tides are so far out you don't have to use the tunnel)

Oceanside sits along a stretch of Oregon coast highway that veers away from Highway 101, tucked away in the corner, so to speak, as the road now dead-ends near it. Once upon a time, this was all part of the Three Capes Loop, but it's no longer a loop a couple of miles north of town. These days, you reach Oceanside and the only attraction that's left is Cape Meares before you have to turn around.

The whole kit and kaboodle abruptly appears as you head northward along the Three Capes Tour, not long after Netarts. It's a tight hillside, covered in comely homes, descending suddenly into a parking lot that gives way to a small beach.

Yet like everything in Oceanside, it's diminutive at first glance only: there's always more to find.

Wander the beach, slightly shielded from the north winds by Maxwell Point, and you'll find an intriguing tunnel going through the small headland. On the other side, you'll find a wondrous beach filled with strange rock slabs and agate-combing possibilities.

If the weather's been wet for a while, stay away from this tunnel, however. The cliffs above often drop rocks and such.





In such dreary weather, a walk or drive along the steep, hilly streets of this minuscule town will blow you away. The older homes are stunning enough, but some of the more recent additions may drive you mad with jealousy with their opulence and the amazing ocean view they sit in front of. A few of these have delightfully weird shapes which will delight you and maybe cause you to scratch your head.





Find your way to the top of Maxwell Mountain and you're in for one of the most stunning yet secretive views on the entire Oregon coast. It's not easy to find, so get ready for a hunt. Here, you're above it all: even gigantic Three Arch Rocks look a tad like toys below you.



Beyond the tunnel in this village is one of the more remarkable little locales on this coastline you could ever hope to find. Nicknamed Star Trek Beach for how some of its rock structures resemble some sets in the first series, you’ll find copious alien life here as well. Tons of tidepools have colonized these rocks, making for all kinds of colorful adventures. Then there’s that massive cave at the very end, called Lost Boy Cave. For even more details see Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours

