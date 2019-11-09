New Beach Water Warnings for Central Oregon Coast; Road Work Delays

Published 09/11/2019

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Yet another set of advisories to stay out of the ocean on the Oregon coast have been issued, this time for three beaches all in Lincoln County: Agate Beach and Beverly Beach in Newport, as well as Seal Rock State Park Beach just south of town.

Meanwhile, road work begins in Lincoln City on a bridge which will cause some traffic delays.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued three more alerts on Wednesday, after three had been issued in the previous two days for Rockaway Beach, Lincoln City’s D River access and Neskowin. All six were because of higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in the ocean waters at these Oregon coast hotspots.

OHA said people should avoid direct contact with the water in these areas until the advisory is lifted. Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. This applies especially to children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria. More information at the previous alert article: Three New Oregon Coast Ocean Health Advisories: Neskowin, Rockaway, Lincoln City.

These alerts usually only a day to a few days. In the meantime, all other activities at Agate Beach, Beverly Beach, Rockaway Beach, Neskowin and Lincoln City’s D River area are perfectly acceptable, such as playing on the beach or picnicking. Oregon Coast Beach Health Safety Alerts or when beach alerts are lifted.

A small traffic issue on the central Oregon coast will last a lot longer, as night work on the U.S. 101 Schooner Creek Bridge in Lincoln City has begun, resulting in some lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Travelers should expect some delays during those times at the southern entrance to Lincoln City.

Workers are grinding the asphalt off of the bridge and installing titanium strengthening bars in the deck. Work on Schooner Creek Bridge is expected to last a year and a half.

The Schooner Creek Bridge and Devil’s Lake Outlet Bridge (D-River Bridge) are being protected and improved, along with other coastal bridges. Link to project information.

