Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

In Need of Wave Pyrotechnics? Four Oregon Coast Spots Pack the Punch

Published 02/09/23 at 6:39 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

In Need of Wave Pyrotechnics? Four Oregon Coast Spots Pack the Punch

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Oregon Coast) – Glorious chaos: that's often what happens when storm season comes along on the Oregon coastline. Waves firing up in the air, that sudden CLAP that can make you jump, and all the stark, raw beauty. Come rain or shine it's something you can't get enough once you've seen it while wandering. (Above: Yaquina Head, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Yet plenty of times it's not full-on storm season. Where to go to get your rowdy breakers fix? Some places can even provide this in almost stormy weather.

Yaquina Head, Newport. A looming lighthouse and a giant former quarry are not all the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area have to offer. Indeed, there's bundles of basalt fun to be had here, along with hiking trails, a surreal beach full of “magic rocks” and plenty of birding.

Yaquina Head storm

Some of the biggest thrills are the gargantuan waves that come crashing in from a distance. In these deeper waters, they haven't yet lost all of their power. Those equally-massive basalt structures straight out towards sea get slammed with ferocity on a regular basis. The resulting oceanic explosions can tower over those rocks, then come tumbling back to sea with a mighty crash.

It's even a bit alarming to watch at times.

Hit the north face of the parking lot and you'll find a viewpoint of bird-stained basalt structures and vast stretches of ocean and beach. This is a birding hotspot, and a funky little cove that also creates some tidal commotion. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours


Rodea Point, Depoe Bay. While the Depoe Bay area is well known for its oceanic displays, one spot just south of town is especially incendiary. Rodea Point, under many conditions, can create tall, towering waves that crash with startling intensity. Not just with your eyes, but the booming noises this place makes is a tad frightful at times. It is probably the unsung hero of wild wave-watching spots on the Oregon coast and rather unknown.

They can reach a good 50 feet high, soaring over you.

At night, they are a thrill ride to watch. Here is a vivid quote from a 2009 article on Rodea Point at night from Oregon Coast Beach Connection:

“Enormous swells rumbled into existence less than 100 feet from the edge of the rocks. They would rise in an ominous fashion to an imposing height, making that slightly thunderous noise – and they hadn’t even hit anything yet. These were monsters. Seriously.”


The interesting thing here is that Rodea Point doesn't take a lot to get frothy and unruly. Even milder storms that don't do much elsewhere turn into sizable displays here. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours


Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

Shore Acres, Near Coos Bay. There's little that tops this south Oregon coast maker of monsters (although granted it takes a bit of an offshore storm). In fact, in terms of wave height, literally nothing can in this state. Waves can tower some 200 feet high.

On top of it, you can feel the place shake as it gets slammed.

How do these get that high?

As two regional geologists told Oregon Coast Beach Connection, it’s a combination of what seems to be a deeper ocean depth, an incline that goes down towards the east, and the fact those waves hit a surface so suddenly. They also don’t have much time between when they’ve turned into larger waves offshore and when they smack into in an object. Why Shore Acres Waves Are So Big: Height Measurement, Geology | S. Oregon Coast



Yachats 804 Trail. The vast majority of Yachats is one jaw-dropping moment after another, really. But the 804 Trail and Smelt Sands really takes the oceanic cake, plus it gives you a front row seat to savage sights – quite literally.

A little over half the time the tides are manic and wild here, creating some awe-inspiring spouting horn action. Sometimes, it's not too wild and you can get surprisingly close to these otherwise very dangerous watery pryotechnics. But mostly, you want to keep your distance.

You will be rewarded, however, with not just with spouting horns that fire water into the air but rocky shelves that make for constant battering ram target practice from the tides, which then can turn upwards into mesmerizing combinations and shapes.

A stunning secret: the very southern edge of Yachats, on the other side of the bay, hosts a mini-cove of incredibly powerful tidal displays as well. Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

 

MORE PHOTOS BELOW





 

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Tues Snow: Maybe More on Oregon coast than Inland - Coast Range Travel Issues
Rather large waves coming in that day as well, around 20 ft
In Need of Wave Pyrotechnics? Four Oregon Coast Spots Pack the Punch
Famous crashings of Coos Bay, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats
Tingly, Spicy Gypsy Jazz Gig Features Debut at Central Oregon Coast's Newport
Newport Events: Performing Arts Center on February 17 at 7:30 pm.
'Great Flood of '96' for South Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
The big one ravaged northern Oregon in Feb; South coast 10 months later. History
Another Season of Hanging Flower Baskets in Oregon Coast's Florence and More ...
Accentuating Old Town and other parts of the burgh from spring through fall. Florence events
New Research Into Sneaker Waves On Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Shows How ...
A few more insights into how these dangerous phenomena get generated. Marine sciences, geology
How and Where the Oregon Coast Resembles Yes / Roger Dean
Truly 'Close to the Edge' at times, by the 'ocean.' Sciences
Strange Oregon Coast True Crime: Goonies House Vandal Suspect to Dramatic Coa...
From drama to surreal crime in Astoria; full of strange twists and turns

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted