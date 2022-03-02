Lincoln City's Nordic Inn Morphs Into Surfland Hotel - An Oregon Coast Tradition Rebrands

Published 02/03/22 at 4:33 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For a few decades now, Lincoln City's Nordic Oceanfront Inn has been one of those family destinations with a loyal following, but as of late with a look that perhaps needed a shot in the arm. It's been a central Oregon coast tradition, really, with at least two generations having made some integral memories there. Many of these undoubtedly meant posing with the goofy, shirtless Viking statue over the years, present long enough to witness those photos transform from paper format to purely digital.

Now, however, the Norseman out front has left the building. In comes the new.

Central Oregon coast powerhouse company VIP Hospitality Group, LLC (VIP) scooped it up a year ago and had big plans from the start. VIP has been known for revamping older Oregon coast hotels and inns into something new and striking, having done that with the Inn at Nye Beach and Inn at Wecoma years ago.

This one takes a serious bow to Lincoln City history, albeit not well known to many. Nordic Oceanfront Inn will soon reopen as Surfland Hotel and host a whole new roster of features and amenities, plus a total remodel that promises eye-popping colors and designs.

Why Surfland?

Back in the early ‘60s, when the little towns of Taft, Oceanlake, Nelscott and a few other little villages were considering coming together to form one town, the name Surfland was a serious contender. Lincoln City came very close to being called Surfland, actually.

VIP regional director Stephen Davis said it's more than just a nod.

“We found it important to incorporate a historic piece of the city as we look forward to the future,” Davis said. “The name ‘Surfland' is our salute to what many wanted our town to be called before Lincoln City was officially chosen in 1964. Our surf-inspired oasis honors the past while ushering our long-loved location into a new era. Our stylish, modern vibe welcomes guests who are young-at-heart and ready for a coastal adventure.”

Surfland Hotel intends to open by late March, just in time for the crush of spring break visitors to the Oregon coast. With the new name and look comes new furnishings left and right, an indoor pool and a sauna. One of the focal points of the changes will be a revamped courtyard that will feature fire pits, a beverage bar, barbecues, a bocce ball court and a pet lawn (so, yes, the Surfland Hotel will be pet friendly).



The former Viking-themed Nordic Oceanfront Inn, taken in 2009

The 53-room hotel will still boast those panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from every room, and there will still be the access to the beach from here. Balconies and patios will remain at the forefront of these views, which all come in handy when those famous raucous Oregon coast storms hit this stretch or the numerous “resident” whales saunter by.

The big sundeck remains as well, overlooking the ocean – and it and the courtyard will provide some unique outdoor gathering space.

“The beverage bar will be located in the newly revamped courtyard area, offering guests the ability to relax by a fire pit with a cold pint of beer or sip on a glass of a regional wine,” Davis said.



Rendering of new design at Surfland Hotel

Davis said the price range will roughly be between $129 (off-season mid week) up to $399 (peak season).

It's an approach somewhat between between VIP's more mid-range Coho Inn and their upscale Inn at Nye Beach.

“It's going to be a mix of both with its own more relaxing vibe,” Davis said. “Surfland is really a destination for the young-at-heart with high-end amenities and specially curated comforts. The hotel will be an upscale boutique property when repositioning is completed in March 2022.”

Interior colors will be reflecting a surf-inspired theme: cool colors with hints of an Oregon coast sunset.

The outside will be getting a large redo as well.

“The exterior of the building is being repaired and refreshed with welcoming colors and style,” Davis said. “The courtyard area is one of the largest exterior projects that we are undertaking at the property, which will bring a whole new vibe to the hotel.”

Full list of amenities: Mini refrigerator, microwave, French press coffee maker (with fresh grounds by Portland Roasting), hairdryer, and large UHD TVs in every room. There will be a full deluxe breakfast, indoor heated pool, hot tub, saunas; free wi-fi. Select pet rooms available (dogs only – 25lbs weight limit with a max of two pets per room).

“Our surf-inspired oasis honors the past while ushering our long-loved location into a new era,” Davis said. “Our stylish, modern vibe welcomes guests who are young-at-heart and ready for a coastal adventure.”

The Surfland Hotel is located at 2133 NW Inlet Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. For more information, call 541-994-8145 or visit www.surflandhotel.com

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW















View from Surfland

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted