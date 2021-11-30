Newport's 'Christmas Show' Returns to Oregon Coast

Published 11/30/21 at 4:52 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast will once again see some holiday cheer on the stage, as Newport's annual celebration of The Christmas Show returns to the Newport Performing Arts Center on December 17 and 18, with all proceeds benefiting the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts' Capital Campaign ( Lucy Furuheim pictured - Photo by Chris Graamans).

This good dose of holiday cheer is put on by the Red Octopus Theatre Company, and it's been a Yuletide tradition in the resort town for years. It's also one of the few holiday events going on along the Oregon coast this season. This family-friendly happenin' offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate the joy of Christmas with live theatre, music, comedy, and a dash of holiday magic.

This year's production is hosted by Stacy Fischer and a surprise guest. Once again, as is tradition here on the central Oregon coast, Red Octopus is also encouraging food donations. Tickets to the show are $20 per person online, but audience members can save $5 on admission when they purchase in person at the PAC box office and bring two food donations to benefit Food Share of Lincoln County. (No glass or expired products.)

One favorite part of the show is also returning: the hilarious yet heartwarming "The Lutz Radio Theatre Christmas Show (of 1947)." Set in 1947 on Christmas eve, for the folks at Hollywood, California's KMAS it will be the final radio broadcast. The entire operation will shortly be converted to a television studio, and not everyone is pleased with this turn. When the head writer throws a fit and the professional actors and musicians don't arrive, the station workers must scramble to save the broadcast (after all, the show must go on).

The production is based on a play by Alex Golson and the Orange Coast College Repertory Theatre, and reimagined by Darcy Hogan Lawrence. 'Lutz' is the perfect old-fashioned treat for the Holiday season. Red Octopus first presented the show in 2019, and most of that original cast has returned for this production, as has director Cody Larsen.

In past years, hot chocolate and homemade Christmas were always served at intermission, part of this of this beloved Oregon coast tradition. However, due to pandemic issues the treats will be distributed at the end of the evening as audiences are making their way home. There's still plenty to do at intermission, however: kids can say hello to Santa, and adults can bid on an assortment of gift-worthy items as part of an OCCA-hosted silent auction.

“The Christmas Show” will run for two nights – Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th at 7:00pm – in the Alice Silverman Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early. Tickets are $20 if purchased online (www.coastarts.org/events/christmas-show), $18.75 if purchased directly from the box office (Tues-Fri, 10am-5pm, 777 W Olive St, Newport), or $15 if purchased at the box office with two food donations for Food Share of Lincoln County. To learn more, visit www.OctopusOnStage.com.

A note from the center: approved face masks are required, and audiences must present proof of full vaccination - or a negative PCR test (taken within 72 hours) to gain entry to the Performing Arts Center. Red Octopus Theatre Company has taken the additional step of adding a ‘buffer' (empty) seat between parties.

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW





























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted