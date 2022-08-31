Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Opportunities to Help Clean Up Central Oregon Coast In September

Published 08/31/22 at 5:32 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Opportunities to Help Clean Up Central Oregon Coast In September

(Newport, Oregon) – The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is helping to keep this section of the central Oregon coast extra clean over the next month with two dates of beach cleanups. Surfrider said it's looking for more volunteers to help out in September. (Agate Beach, all photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The first set of scourings takes place Saturday, September 17 as part of SOLVE's annual Oregon Fall Beach Cleanup. These happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The Newport Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation is hosting five beach cleanup sites,” the group said in a press release. These are:

Yaquina Bay State Park (click to register). The sandy area below the famed, smaller lighthouse at Newport.

Nye Beach Turnaround (click to register). It's a vast area of sand in the center of Newport's beaches. One of the central Oregon coast's most popular beaches, it gets not only ocean debris but plenty of litter issues from beachgoers.

Agate Beach State Park (click to register). Perhaps the largest stretch of Newport's beaches, sitting right below Yaquina Head.


Beverly Beach State Park (click to register). Just north of Newport, there are miles of beaches here.



Otter Rock/Devil's Punchbowl (click to register). There is a smaller stretch next to the Punchbowl to be cleaned, but a larger tract lies immediately south of the headland.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium is hosting a beach cleanup site at South Beach State Park and typically the Hatfield Marine Science Center's Green Team hosts a cleanup site on Yaquina Bay Road .

“We are also recruiting for beach captains (no experience necessary),” said Megan Hoff, volunteer coordinator with Surfrider.

Those interested should email directly at [email protected]

Another opportunity to cleanup this area is on Saturday, September 24, this time at Moolack Beach – Newport's most distinctive, even sometimes unusual beach spot. It happens at 9 a.m. and is in partnership with the Oregon Hang Gliders Association.

“Volunteers are needed to pick up trash along a two-mile section of Highway 101 north of Newport starting at the Moolack Beach Parking area,” said Hoff. “Volunteers are asked to bring clothing appropriate for the weather, a trash grabber, and reusable gloves if they have them. Surfrider provides bags, single-use gloves, grabbers, and a high visibility vest.”

