Grand New Mural Fills Part of Sky at Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 9/07/24 at 9:25 p.m.

By Andre' GW Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast now has something new in its skies. Explore Lincoln City recently revealed its latest artistic gem: a whimsical mural titled ‘The Magic of the Lincoln City Kite Festival.’

This captivating artwork received an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 6, and now graces the Oregon Mural Trail - a collaborative effort with Travel Oregon, marking the trail’s 10th installation.

The mural features a snapshot from the enchanting ‘Oregon, Only Slightly Exaggerated’ campaign, masterfully crafted by the acclaimed creative agency Wieden + Kennedy in 2021. Positioned just half a mile from the Lincoln City Kite Festival grounds at D River State Recreation Site, this mural becomes an integral part of the Lincoln City Art Trail in the central Oregon coast town.

The ribbon-cutting celebration was the starting bell for Lincoln City’s Fall Kite Festival, September 7-8, 2024, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Oregon artists Jeremy Nichols and Blaine Fontana collaborated on this vibrant mural, adorning the exterior walls of Lincoln City’s City Hall and McKay’s Market along Highway 101 (801 SW Highway 101, Lincoln City, OR). Notably, Fontana also contributed to The Dalles mural, while Nichols lent his talent to both similar projects at Yachats and Pendleton.

Kim Cooper Findling, Explore Lincoln City Director, said this Oregon coast town is the 10th such destination on the statewide Oregon Mural Trail, and she was thrilled to see such imagination involved.

See what happened up north of the Oregon coast that disturbed many: Hawaii Man Charged in Killing of Two Dozen Gulls on Washington Coast - Charged with animal cruelty and reckless driving.

“Public art is a priority for us, and we’re honored for the opportunity to showcase our region through this enchanting medium to both visitors and local residents,” she said.

The mural is based on a still from the animated “Oregon, Still Only Slightly Exaggerated” video campaign, which departed from the typical scenic imagery commonly used in tourism marketing. Instead, Wieden + Kennedy utilized delightful, technicolor animation to evoke what photography sometimes cannot - the magical feeling of being in Oregon. The 90-second animated video employs a range of animation and illustration styles, and features an original score from Emmy-winning composer Jim Dooley, performed by the Oregon Symphony. MORE LINCOLN CITY BELOW

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted