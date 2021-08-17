N. Oregon Coast Outdoor Events Include Birds, Salt Marsh Tour, Diving in Netarts Bay

Published 08/17/21 at 6:29 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Netarts, Oregon) – In August, you can get just a little closer to a wondrous little bay on the north Oregon coast's Tillamook Coast.

Thanks to Friends of Netarts Bay, this month brings more opportunities to learn about this unique body of water near Oceanside, and immerse yourself in its wonders as you become a knowledgeable advocate of its resources.

Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS will host three events that open up all sorts of new ways to enjoy the outdoors of the Oregon coast while digging deeper into what's going in and around Netarts Bay. You'll find the Netarts Bays Salt Marsh Tour, Summer Birding on the Bay, and, for interested or current partners and volunteers, a new Deeper Dive training event on Netarts Bay Formation and Habitats.

On August 20 there will be the Netarts Bay Salt Marsh Tour. Here, you'll explore the plants thriving within a salty world. This free, two-part event includes a virtual presentation on August 20 at 7 p.m, followed by a small group, in-person guided walk along the salt marsh at the southern end of Netarts Bay on August 21 at 10 a.m.

August 28 brings Summer Birding on the Bay. Join Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS and Portland Audubon to observe Oregon coast birds on and near Netarts Bay at 9 a.m. The day will start off with an overview of the endangered Western Snowy Plover and the "Plover Patrol" program designed to engage community scientists in monitoring this recovering species on the north coast including Netarts Spit.

The group will continue on to different locations in search of soaring brown pelicans, great blue herons, bald eagles, song birds, and cormorants.

An ongoing program that literally let's you dive into the bay's secrets is the Deeper Dive Volunteer Training: Netarts Bay Formation and Habitats.

Netarts Bay is a unique system which is constantly changing. Full of life and rich habitats, this living bay is an incredibly important ecosystem. Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS is offering an in-depth online training session about Netarts Bay, how the bay formed, how this place has changed over the years, and the habitats within this salty inlet. Discover the common algae species and invertebrates that may be encountered while clamming, kayaking, or exploring along the shore. This training will be led by the knowledgeable and talented Jim Young, retired marine biologist and WEBS board member.

Deeper Dive Trainings are virtual learning opportunities that provide great information for partners, volunteers and prospective volunteers. There is no volunteer requirement for participating in these training sessions. Prospective volunteers are welcome. Contact volunteer@netartsbaywebs.org to get a link to register.

Details and links to register for all three of these events are available on the Explore Nature Series (www.explorenaturetillamookcoast.com) or Friends of Netarts Bay (www.netartbaywebs.org) websites.

