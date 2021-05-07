Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 07/05/21 at 6:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – Some years, as the last warm rays of summer hit parts of the central Oregon coast in early October, extraordinary things can happen. It's a time that's known as the “Second Summer” - technically when the coast is at its warmest during the whole year. The sun is changing drastically right about now, a change that really begins in mid-September. It's getting weaker in our skies, starting to take on a slightly winter sun look – well, that's also the field burns that go on in early fall.

That late, “second summer” dusk can be especially dramatic here. The end of the day can explode in mind-bending color schemes, as they did one year at a beach between Florence and Yachats. At the same time, this also shows off some other incredible aspects of nature.

These days, photo blogs and social media often spotlight the same look – these sights go viral all over the internet from up and down most of the Oregon coast. You would've seen these colors taking place in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Lincoln City and others. Something was different about Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint, however.

In fact, lots of things were different.


Just before the sun had gone down completely, Neptune's bridge and its wobbly cobble stone garden of polished, rounded rocks received a hint of the stunning colors to come.

That Silken Glow that Neptune Beach Gets | Central Oregon Coast

There's a stream that meanders through Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint and its rocky landscape on its way to the sea, until that geography changes to the softer sands. On this day, just after the sun went down, this stream was lit up and fired up into some amazing shades.


Those colors shifted dramatically sometimes, even after the sun had disappeared. One moment, Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint was fired up in a variety of reds, pinks and other similar shades.

The next, it was a landscape of purple – the surreal kind of place rock star Prince might've felt especially at home at.


Towards the cliffs of Neptune State Scenic Viewpoint, you can see something else remarkable. Besides the ethereal tinting of the scene, you'll notice the tide appears much farther out than usual. Indeed, sand levels got so high here they kept the tide out – giving the beach much more space than normal. Most of the time, the water edges up close to those rock near the cliffs. Now, there's about 100 feet more of the beach than before.

This dynamic is almost always true for much of the Oregon coast during the summer and early fall months: from Cannon Beach down to Brookings, the beaches see significant changes.


Also, fascinating is the proliferation of heavy blobs of white foam. It's interesting to note this wasn't the case throughout all the beach at this time. Only certain sections had these massive displays of sea fluff.

It's a sign of a healthy ocean, however. Sea foam is largely the result of a lot of diatoms and other kinds of phytoplankton. It's not made up of them, per se, but rather it's the ocean's movement that squeezes air and water into their microscopic skeletons, blowing bubbles. The more diatoms and their skeletons, the more foam.

